The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 6.

Women receive care at home, in the antenatal clinic or Children’s Centres. Care is provided by small teams of midwives. Out-of-area women will receive care in antenatal clinics and with the local GP. Postnatal care is provided by midwives in your local area. There is a dedicated home birth team for women choosing to birth at home.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife