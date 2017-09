The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Midwives work in teams of approximately 5 - 7 midwives per team, giving antenatal and postnatal care throughout. You will have a named midwife and she will endeavour to see you antenatally and postnatally.

