The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

Typically 70% of women who attend UCH are out of area. They will have a set team of midwives antenatally (approx 5 per team) but they will see different midwives in labour and postnatally (because they live out of area) the remaining 30% of women will see up to 5 midwives antenatally and the same midwives postnatally.

