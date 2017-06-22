The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be allocated a named midwife after your booking-in appointment. You will see this midwife at the GP surgery and ideally throughout the pregnancy.

There are 3 midwives allocated to each surgery therefore you could see any of these at your antenatal check if your link midwife was on leave. Postnatally women will ideally see no more than 3 midwives in the community setting

