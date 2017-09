The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

The same group of midwives provide antenatal care and labour care so you may receive full continuity of care. Antenatal care is provided by a caseholding midwife and generally you will be seen by the same midwife for all your antenatal appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife