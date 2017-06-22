Cossham Hospital

North Bristol NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Cossham Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a large unit

540

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Rvj01 jjp 0778

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: TENS
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • You can call the birth centre at any time in early labour. The midwives will be happy to talk to you and provide any advice you need, or offer to see you in the birth centre.
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Whilst there is great flexibility about birth partners, it is important for you to have some peace, quiet, space and privacy to yourself at this special time in your life, so you are asked to try and keep the numbers down, or rotate your supporters.
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: There is a 'holding cloth' - a beautiful cloth suspended from the ceiling, which you can use for support, to lean on or sit in, There is also a double bed in every room, and your partner is welcome to use this and the bathroom facilities.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be seen by a Cossham Midwife at 34 week appointment where we will discuss the Birth Centre Philosophy, and your suitability for a Cossham Birth. We will be able to discuss your birth plan and also dicuss our transfer process and statistics. There are always two Midwives on duty on each shift, to enable safe one to one care, we care for up to two women in established labour at the same time. If we transfer women for care at the consultant led unit, we transfer by ambulance, and where possible , your midwife stays with you for the transfer. We have cover for the Birth Centre from the Cossham on call midwife. A local area community team are also based at the Birth Centre and so, you may have contact with them in the antenatal and postnatal period.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 15 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bristol, north-east Somerset and South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Wet rooms, accessible toilets, lifts to top floor
      • Hearing problems: Some staff trained in sign language
      • Sight problems: The unit has been designed with the visually impaired in mind
      • Learning disabilities: Looked after by Learning Disability team, individualised care plans
      • Autism spectrum: Individualised care plans
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the hospital using the telephone number to arrange an appropriate interpreter. Face-to-face interpreting is not always offered as telephone interpreting often offers more choice.
      • Links with community peer support
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Your partner can bring in food, and use the kitchen facilities, microwave, toaster etc. Meals, tea, coffee and toast are provided for you.
      • Vending machine
    Staticmap?center=51.468887, 2.516105&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.468887, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      At any community midwife visit
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01174 145151
      • If in labour call: 01174 145150
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a large and lovely garden with benches and flowers etc for you and your partner to use
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Ample car parking is available on the grounds of the Birth Centre
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017