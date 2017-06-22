The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be seen by a Cossham Midwife at 34 week appointment where we will discuss the Birth Centre Philosophy, and your suitability for a Cossham Birth. We will be able to discuss your birth plan and also dicuss our transfer process and statistics. There are always two Midwives on duty on each shift, to enable safe one to one care, we care for up to two women in established labour at the same time. If we transfer women for care at the consultant led unit, we transfer by ambulance, and where possible , your midwife stays with you for the transfer. We have cover for the Birth Centre from the Cossham on call midwife. A local area community team are also based at the Birth Centre and so, you may have contact with them in the antenatal and postnatal period.

