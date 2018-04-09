Ingleside Birth Centre

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

  • Epidural
  • Neonatal care unit
This unit has recently opened and information is not yet available.

Pain-relief options

Women's experiences

  • Unplanned c section

    This was my 3rd baby, I was induced due to health issues and unfortunately the induction didn’t take, and failed, and ended up with a section. All the staff were amazing and so quick to get me and...

    by Anonymous, 10 Apr 2018

  • Midwifery care

    Whilst I did not have my baby at the Lister, the midwifery care I received afterwards was great. My midwife was really thorough and caring on the after care following the birth of my son. She was...

    by Anonymous, 10 Apr 2018

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

    ingleside@boltonft.nhs.uk
