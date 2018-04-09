This was my 3rd baby, I was induced due to health issues and unfortunately the induction didn’t take, and failed, and ended up with a section. All the staff were amazing and so quick to get me and...

Midwifery care

Whilst I did not have my baby at the Lister, the midwifery care I received afterwards was great. My midwife was really thorough and caring on the after care following the birth of my son. She was...

by Anonymous, 10 Apr 2018