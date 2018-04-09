We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Ingleside Birth Centre
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Freestanding Birth Centre
Last updated: 09 Apr 2018
Ingleside Birth CentreContact & visitor information
Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.
- Neonatal care unit
This unit has recently opened and information is not yet available.
Pain-relief options
- Epidural
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Unplanned c section
This was my 3rd baby, I was induced due to health issues and unfortunately the induction didn’t take, and failed, and ended up with a section. All the staff were amazing and so quick to get me and...Read on Care Opinion
- Midwifery care
Whilst I did not have my baby at the Lister, the midwifery care I received afterwards was great. My midwife was really thorough and caring on the after care following the birth of my son. She was...Read on Care Opinion
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.8/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.9/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.1/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Contact information
- How to book once you're pregnantingleside@boltonft.nhs.uk
Other units
Freestanding Birth Centre
Salford Royal Hospital1.0 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
North Manchester General Hospital3.7 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
St Mary's Hospital, Manchester4.4 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
Royal Bolton Hospital5.9 mile(s) from this hospital
