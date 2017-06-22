The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have continuity of care from the same midwife (or small number of midwives) throughout your pregnancy and labour and until you stop receiving midwifery care a few weeks after the birth.

It is a small team. Antenatal Screening services are provided in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness

