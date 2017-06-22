Royal United Hospital, Bath

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Bath Birthing Centre

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3600

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main royal united hospital

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Birth partners are encouraged to stay.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Birth supporters are invited to stay postnatally and during induction of labour.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Television is available in relaxation room but not in the birthing rooms.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £100 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Some midwives work in both the community and the hospital which increases the opportunity to be seen by a midwife you know, especially if you’re planning to give birth at home or at the midwife led unit. If you live outside of our catchment area you’ll be encouraged to give birth in whichever setting you wish to after discussing your options with your midwife.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bath and surrounding areas in Somerset, as well as higher risk deliveries for women in Wiltshire who are registered with the following Midwife-led units for antenatal and postnatal care: Chippenham Birthing Centre, Trowbridge Birthing Centre, Frome Birthing Centre, Paulton Birthing Centre, Shepton Mallet Birthing Centre.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
      • Hearing problems: Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
      • Sight problems: Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
      • Learning disabilities: Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
      • Autism spectrum: Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • http://www.ruh.nhs.uk/patients/advice_and_support/interpreter_services/index.asp
      • Discussed and planned based on individual needs.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Vulnerable women
      • We have a birth reflections team.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Speak to your community Midwife. This service may change in the future as an online virtual tour will be available via the website.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Tea, coffee and cold drink facilities in the relaxation room.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can book through local maternity birth centres
      • Booking phone number: 01225 824669
      • If in labour call: 01225 824447 / 01225 824847
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Small enclosed garden area as well as the Hospital grounds/gardens.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • 14:00-16:00 and 18:30-19:30.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance/car parking area in front of Maternity main entrance.
