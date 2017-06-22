The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Some midwives work in both the community and the hospital which increases the opportunity to be seen by a midwife you know, especially if you’re planning to give birth at home or at the midwife led unit. If you live outside of our catchment area you’ll be encouraged to give birth in whichever setting you wish to after discussing your options with your midwife.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife