James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4400

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Main central delivery suite

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Paracetamol, water blister (sterile water injections).
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • There is a suite on the antenatal ward for women in early labour (latent phase).
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
    • Birthing stools
    • TV
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
    If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

    Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

    Statistics

    source
    source
    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire, Stockton on Tees and County Durham and Darlington.
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: slings, hoist and multi-functioning beds.
        • Hearing problems: hearing loop service available within the Trust.
        • Sight problems: one-to-one care plus birth partner support.
        • Learning disabilities: one-to-one care plus birth partner support.
        • Autism spectrum: one-to-one care plus birth partner support.
      • Interpreting service
        • 'TheBigWord' interpreting service.
        • website and leaflets.
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Antenatal Screening
        • Bereavement
        • Diabetes
        • Infant feeding
        • Perinatal mental health
        • Substance misuse
        • Vulnerable women
        • Aromatherapy midwife

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      Source: CQC

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.8/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        8.5/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        7.7/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Tours
        • Within specific antenatal sessions (some community based and booked through community midwife). Some hospital based and booked by contacting Central Delivery Suite on 0164 285 4881.
        • Take a virtual tour
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • Vending machine
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        Early bird sessions
        Via your GP
        • Booking phone number: 0164 285 4881
        • If in labour call: 0164 285 4876
      • Outside space
        • Outside space is available for women in labour
        • Small garden area within delivery suite
      • Visiting information
        • Not applicable - No private rooms
        • Partners and siblings: 10am-9pm
          Other visitors: 2-4pm
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
      • Parking
        • http://southtees.nhs.uk/hospitals/james-cook/parking/
