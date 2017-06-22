Hillingdon Hospital, Uxbridge

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite, Duchess of Kent Maternity Wing

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4000

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main delivery room at hillingdon maternity unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You will be assessed in the maternity triage area on arrival for support and advice.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • We admit 2 birthing partners for the duration of the labour.
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners are allowed to stay overnight where it is felt to be in the best interest of the woman. This is assessed on a case by case basis. Partners are not allowed to swap with another person.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: London Borough of Hillingdon and parts of the London borough of Ealing.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
      • Hearing problems: You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
      • Sight problems: You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
      • Learning disabilities: You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
      • Autism spectrum: You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters can be either physically present or over a handsfree telephone service, depending on the individual needs of the woman.
      • You will receive an individualised plan of care to ensure all your needs are met.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • We have specialists in Sexual Health and Haemoglobinopathies.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • We have a cafe in the hospital. There is also a supermarket and takeaway outside the hospital.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 120.0 hours per week (71.4%)
    Staticmap?center=51.527088, 0.459208&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.527088, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01895 279442
      • If in labour call: 01895 279441
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partners and siblings of the baby (only): 8am-8pm.
        Visitors only to visit each bed at any one time between 6-8pm.
        No children under the age of 14 years old (except woman's own children).
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements.
    • Parking
      • http://www.thh.nhs.uk/about/travel/parking-hill.php
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017