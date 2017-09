The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can only be seen at the maternity unit or by midwives in your local area antenatally and postnatally but come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when in labour

