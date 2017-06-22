You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Community Midwifery Care is provided by teams. You will be assigned a named lead midwife but may also be seen by other members of the team. For visits at weekends or overnight, care is provided by the on-call midwifery team.

If more specific antenatal care is needed for either you or your baby then some of your care will be given in the hospital by the doctors, but you will continue to see your midwife.

During labour, care will be shared between the doctor and the labour suite midwife (which is a different team of midwives than in the community).

