Nottingham University Hospital City Hospital Campus

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5150

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

17

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rx1cc city labour suite 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • If you need to be in hospital in early labour, there is access to heat packs, aromatherapy and baths. You can also use a birth ball and are encouraged to remain mobile.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 17 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Very limited number of tens machines for use however they can be hired from our Parent Education Dept, details found the Trust website.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Community Midwifery Care is provided by teams. You will be assigned a named lead midwife but may also be seen by other members of the team. For visits at weekends or overnight, care is provided by the on-call midwifery team.
If more specific antenatal care is needed for either you or your baby then some of your care will be given in the hospital by the doctors, but you will continue to see your midwife.
During labour, care will be shared between the doctor and the labour suite midwife (which is a different team of midwives than in the community).

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Nottingham City and Nottingham County as well as areas of Derbyshire and Leicestershire. In addition expectant mothers from areas such as Lincolnshire may be allowed to give birth at NUH to access specialist services not available locally to them.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Nottingham University Hospital works with women antenatally to provide an individualised plan of care.
      • Hearing problems: Nottingham University Hospital work with women antenatally to provide an individualised plan of care. British Sign Language interpreters can be arranged if required.
      • Sight problems: Nottingham University Hospital works with women antenatally to provide an individualised plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: Nottingham University Hospital work with women antenatally to provide an individualised plan of care. There is a learning disability team within Nottingham University Hospital.
      • Autism spectrum: Nottingham University Hospital works with women antenatally to provide an individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreting services, either face to face or by telephone, are used within maternity services at NUH.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Homelessness

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=52.989028, 1.15863&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.989028, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can contact the community midwife via your local health centre
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0115 962 7710
      • If in labour call: 0115 962 7710
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a garden adjacent to the Labour Suite.
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners: 9am-9pm
        Other relatives and friends: 2.30-8.30pm.
        We ask children under 12, unless their mother and sibling are on the ward, do not visit.
        Visitors are limited to 2 at any one time to help maintain a more restful environment for all the women and babies on the ward.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The closest car park is directly in front of the main entrance to the maternity unit. There is a small drop off area if the car park is full. Once settled on Labour Suite, the car can be moved to another nearby car park. If you need to stay in hospital for over a week, special car park permits can be authorised by the ward Sister; these are available at a discounted rate.
      • No specific parking for labour drop off but normal parking outside the maternity entrance
    • Parking
      • For the most up to date information regarding car parking costs please visit the NUH website http://www.nuh.nhs.uk/getting-here/city-hospital/directions-by-car/
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017