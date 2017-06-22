The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Each clinic has a named midwife allocated to it and they will be responsible for all antenatal midwifery care for those women at that clinic.

Out of area are allocated a named midwife who will arrange appointments with them should they choose to recieve antenatal care here or they may choose to recieve antenatal care in their own catchment area from midwives outside the organisation.

Care is personalised and follows national guidance. women may see other staff if their named midwife is on annual leave.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife