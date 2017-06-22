Milton Keynes University Hospital

The Labour Ward

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3600

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main milton keynes labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Aromatherapy
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Options to go home or stay in antenatal ward. Birthing aids, aromatherapy and water available for use
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Each clinic has a named midwife allocated to it and they will be responsible for all antenatal midwifery care for those women at that clinic.
Out of area are allocated a named midwife who will arrange appointments with them should they choose to recieve antenatal care here or they may choose to recieve antenatal care in their own catchment area from midwives outside the organisation.
Care is personalised and follows national guidance. women may see other staff if their named midwife is on annual leave.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Milton Keynes
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: cots attached to bedside, diabled bathroom facilities. Personalised care plan. Partner may stay to support.
      • Hearing problems: limited number of staff have British Sign Language Qualification.
      • Sight problems: guide and service dogs welcome.
      • Learning disabilities: individualised care planning and vulnerable women safeguarding lead midwife.
      • Autism spectrum: individualised care planning and vulnerable women safeguarding lead midwife as required.
    • Interpreting service
      • Available through external agency
      • flash cards.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Domestic violence.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.0/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Hospital restaurant open and available to the public for periods during the night and all day. In addition a choice of coffee shop, snack shop and cafe.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=52.025942, 0.734237&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.025942, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0190 882 6730
      • If in labour call: 0190 824 3478
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Small courtyard on labour ward.
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • 24 hour visiting for partner and own children.
        All other visitors: 10-11.30am; 2-5pm; 6-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements
    Other units

