The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All women are given a named midwife at the beginning of pregnancy with the aim that this midwife will provide the majority of antenatal and postnatal care.

If you live out of area you will continue to have your antenatal and postnatal care from your area health provider and your paperwork will be sent to our maternity unit so that we are aware of your intention to have your baby at Taunton.

Once you have had your baby there is telephone communication between the midwives at the hospital and your community team informing them of the plans for you to go home.

Your community team will then arrange home visits to see you and your baby.

