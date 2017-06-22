Musgrove Park Hospital

Taunton And Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3100

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £75 - £100
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All women are given a named midwife at the beginning of pregnancy with the aim that this midwife will provide the majority of antenatal and postnatal care.
If you live out of area you will continue to have your antenatal and postnatal care from your area health provider and your paperwork will be sent to our maternity unit so that we are aware of your intention to have your baby at Taunton.
Once you have had your baby there is telephone communication between the midwives at the hospital and your community team informing them of the plans for you to go home.
Your community team will then arrange home visits to see you and your baby.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Somerset, Devon, South Somerset, Dorset
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: provision is specific to individual needs and assessed on a 1:1 basis as required.
      • Hearing problems: the use of BSL interpreters and individual care plans to meet needs.
      • Sight problems: individual care plan to assess and implement appropriate care needs and equipment.
      • Learning disabilities: care is specific to individual needs.
      • Autism spectrum: specific to individual needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • Word 360
      • availability of leaflets in various languages, iPad available for access to other resources.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Smoking cessation, tongue-tie in babies

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Birth UK services offer a wide package of services, however a hospital birth will be under the NHS.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=51.011445, 3.118531&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.011445, 3
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Booking with midwifery clinic or leaving a message at the GP surgery for the midwife to contact you directly.
      Via your GP
      • If in labour call: 0182 334 2059
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The same unless prior arrangements made
      • Partners: 9am-10pm
        All other visitors: 10am-9pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £2.60: 2 hours
        £9.60: 24 hours
        Subject to change at short notice.
