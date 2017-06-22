University Hospital of North Durham

County Durham And Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3100

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The aim is to provide labour support on a one to one basis
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The Trust has an integrated community service where community midwives work one day per week on the delivery suite, enhancing the opportunity to care for ladies known to them. Midwives in the community work in association with a maximum of two other colleagues thereby enabling continuity in a attempt to keep the national recommendations of visits by no more than three midwives

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: County Durham & Darlington, the catchment area is from Chopwell up to Durham Dales, including surrounding areas of Durham, Derwentside, Chester-Le-Street, Ferryhill & Spennymoor
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Shower available, wider access doors, rise & fall cot
      • Learning disabilities: Links with the learning disability nurse
    • Interpreting service
      • If necessary, this unit can make arrangements for a language interpreter, and in the case of the deaf /hearing impaired, a signer or lip speaker.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.1/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines are available within the hospital
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 24.0 hours per week (14.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0191 333 2684
      • If in labour call: 01913 332908
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners may visit from 8am-9pm but general visiting is restricted to ward visiting times 2-3pm & 6-7pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
