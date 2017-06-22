The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The Trust has an integrated community service where community midwives work one day per week on the delivery suite, enhancing the opportunity to care for ladies known to them. Midwives in the community work in association with a maximum of two other colleagues thereby enabling continuity in a attempt to keep the national recommendations of visits by no more than three midwives

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife