Pregnancy is full of big decisions, including choosing where to give birth. Get the information you need with our list of all labour wards and birth centres in the East Midlands.
Each maternity unit will vary in terms of the equipment and facilities available, as well as the home birth services they provide. Some hospitals have both a labour ward and a midwife-led birth centre, and in Melton Mowbray there’s also a freestanding birth centre for low-risk women. Visit the pages below for detailed information on each of the maternity services provided across the East Midlands.
Boston
- The Labour Ward, Pilgrim Hospital
Chesterfield
- Chesterfield Birth Centre (consultant-led), Chesterfield Royal Hospital
- Chesterfield Birth Centre (midwife-led), Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Derby
- Derby Birth Centre at Royal Derby Hospital
- The Labour Ward at Royal Derby Hospital
Kettering
- The Labour Ward, Kettering General Hospital
Leicester
- Meadows Birth Centre, Leicester General Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Leicester General Hospital
- Orchard Birth Centre, Leicester Royal Infirmary
- The Delivery Suite, Leicester Royal Infirmary
- St Mary’s Birth Centre, St Mary’s Hospital, Melton Mowbray
Lincoln
- The Labour Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Northampton
- Barratt Birth Centre, Northampton General Hospital
- Sturtridge (Labour Ward), Northampton General Hospital
Nottingham
- Sanctuary Birth Centre, Nottingham University Hospital City Hospital Campus
- The Labour Suite, Nottingham University Hospital City Hospital Campus
- Sanctuary Birth Centre, Nottingham University Hospital QMC Campus
Sutton in Ashfield
- Sherwood Birthing Unit (labour ward), King’s Mill Hospital
Worksop
- The Labour Ward, Bassetlaw Hospital
Other UK regions
Your local unit may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the one you’re looking for.
Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth
See a tailored list of your local labour wards and birth centres with our handy Birth Choice tool. The tool asks a few simple questions to suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you based on your personal preferences and circumstances. It helps you to compare your options finds you the closest of your best options and helps you compare them to make the best choice for you.
More from Which? Birth Choice
- Planning a home birth? Read our practical guide on what you need to consider.
- Find out about having a water birth and using birth pools.
- What is a birth centre? Find out about alongside and freestanding birth centres and what makes them different from a labour ward.