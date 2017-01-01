Pregnancy is full of big decisions, including choosing where to give birth. Get the information you need with our list of all labour wards and birth centres in the East Midlands.

Each maternity unit will vary in terms of the equipment and facilities available, as well as the home birth services they provide. Some hospitals have both a labour ward and a midwife-led birth centre, and in Melton Mowbray there’s also a freestanding birth centre for low-risk women. Visit the pages below for detailed information on each of the maternity services provided across the East Midlands.

Boston

The Labour Ward, Pilgrim Hospital

Chesterfield

Derby

Derby Birth Centre at Royal Derby Hospital

The Labour Ward at Royal Derby Hospital

Kettering

The Labour Ward, Kettering General Hospital

Leicester

Lincoln

The Labour Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Northampton

Nottingham

Sanctuary Birth Centre, Nottingham University Hospital City Hospital Campus

The Labour Suite, Nottingham University Hospital City Hospital Campus

Sanctuary Birth Centre, Nottingham University Hospital QMC Campus

Sutton in Ashfield

Worksop

The Labour Ward, Bassetlaw Hospital

Other UK regions

Your local unit may fall into another nearby region. Browse the birth centres and labour wards in the regions below to find the one you’re looking for.

Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth

See a tailored list of your local labour wards and birth centres with our handy Birth Choice tool. The tool asks a few simple questions to suggest whether birth at home, in a labour ward or in a birth centre would be best for you based on your personal preferences and circumstances. It helps you to compare your options finds you the closest of your best options and helps you compare them to make the best choice for you.

