If you live in London, you’re likely to have a choice when deciding where to give birth. To help you decide, we’ve pulled together all of the key information for each labour ward and birth centre in London.

Being pregnant in London can feel like a challenge, from navigating the tube with your ‘baby on board’ badge to dodging oncoming pedestrians. On the upside, if you live in the capital you’re likely to be able to choose from more than one maternity unit, birth centre or home birth service. Check out the links below to find out how your local maternity units vary in terms of the support, facilities and equipment available.

We have a page for every birth centre and labour ward in the UK, so if you can’t see your local unit in this list check out one of the bordering regions listed below.

Use our Birth Choice tool

Ease your pregnancy nerves and make a plan for where you want to give birth.

Our Birth Choice tool tailors your local options based on your personal preferences and circumstances to suggest whether birth at home, in a local birth centre or in a local labour ward would be best for you. The tool will help you decide what’s best for you, as you find out about giving birth at your local units, from the pain relief available during labour, to statistics for how women give birth there.

