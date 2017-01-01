If you live in London, you’re likely to have a choice when deciding where to give birth. To help you decide, we’ve pulled together all of the key information for each labour ward and birth centre in London.
Being pregnant in London can feel like a challenge, from navigating the tube with your ‘baby on board’ badge to dodging oncoming pedestrians. On the upside, if you live in the capital you’re likely to be able to choose from more than one maternity unit, birth centre or home birth service. Check out the links below to find out how your local maternity units vary in terms of the support, facilities and equipment available.
Central London
- The Birthing Unit, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital
- Nightingale Birth Centre (labour ward), King’s College Hospital
- The Florence Barrett Labour Ward, Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead
- The Heath Birth Centre, Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead
- St Mary’s Birth Centre, St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington
- The Labour Ward, St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington
- Hospital Birth Centre (Labour Ward), St Thomas’ Hospital
- The Home from Home Birth Centre, St Thomas’ Hospital
- The EGA Birth Centre, University College Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Wing, UCH, University College Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Whittington Hospital, Highgate
- The Labour Ward, Whittington Hospital, Highgate
North London
- Barnet Birth Centre, Barnet Hospital
- Consultant Led Unit, Barnet Hospital
- Edgware Birth Centre, Edgware Community Hospital
- The Birth Centre, North Middlesex Hospital
- The Labour Suite, North Middlesex Hospital
East London
- Barkantine Birth Centre, Barkantine Health Centre
- Barking Birth Centre, Barking Community Hospital
- Homerton Birth Centre, Homerton University Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Homerton University Hospital
- The Central Delivery Suite, Newham University Hospital
- The Midwife Led Unit, Newham University Hospital
- Greenwich Birth Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich
- The Labour Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich
- The Labour Ward, Queen’s Hospital, Romford
- The Queen’s Birth Centre, Queen’s Hospital, Romford
- Lotus Birth Centre, Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel
- The Maternity Suite, Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel
- Lewisham Birth Centre, University Hospital, Lewisham
- The Labour Ward, University Hospital, Lewisham
- The Delivery Suite, Whipps Cross University Hospital, Leytonstone
- The Lilac Birth Centre, Whipps Cross University Hospital, Leytonstone
South London
- The Birth Centre, Croydon University Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Croydon University Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington
- The Oasis Birthing Centre, Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington
- The Carmen Suite, St George’s Hospital, Tooting
- The Delivery Suite, St George’s Hospital, Tooting
- The Birth Centre, St Helier Hospital, Carshalton
- The Delivery Suite, St Helier Hospital, Carshalton
West London
- Midwife led unit, Hillingdon Hospital, Uxbridge
- The Delivery Suite, Duchess of Kent Maternity Wing, Hillingdon Hospital, Uxbridge
- The Labour Ward, Kingston Hospital
- The Malden Suite, Kingston Hospital
- The Birth Centre, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow
- The Delivery Suite, Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow
- The Birth Centre, Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, West Middlesex University Hospital, Isleworth
- The Natural Birth Centre, West Middlesex University Hospital, Isleworth
Other UK regions
We have a page for every birth centre and labour ward in the UK, so if you can’t see your local unit in this list check out one of the bordering regions listed below.
Use our Birth Choice tool
Ease your pregnancy nerves and make a plan for where you want to give birth.
Our Birth Choice tool tailors your local options based on your personal preferences and circumstances to suggest whether birth at home, in a local birth centre or in a local labour ward would be best for you. The tool will help you decide what’s best for you, as you find out about giving birth at your local units, from the pain relief available during labour, to statistics for how women give birth there.
