Here we’ve listed all labour wards and birth centres in Northern Ireland. Explore local units and find out everything you need to know, from the number of women having caesareans to where your partner can park the car.

Choosing where to give birth can be a big decision. Maternity units at different hospitals offer slightly different facilities and, if you opt for a home birth, this will be a very different experience to being in hospital. Check out the links below to see detailed information about each unit in Northern Ireland to find the right one for you.

Belfast

Downpatrick

The Midwifery-led unit, Downe Hospital

Enniskillen

The Delivery Suite, South West Acute Hospital

The Midwifery Led Unit, South West Acute Hospital

Londonderry

Newry

The Delivery Suite, Daisy Hill Hospital

The Midwifery Led Unit, Daisy Hill Hospital

Portadown

The Delivery Suite, Craigavon Area Hospital

The Midwifery-led unit, Craigavon Area Hospital

Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth

If you’d like to see a personalised list of local maternity units, use our handy Birth Choice tool. All you need to do is answer a few questions and the tool will take your preferences and circumstances into account, showing you which birth places are the best fit for you.

