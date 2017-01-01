Here we’ve listed all labour wards and birth centres in Northern Ireland. Explore local units and find out everything you need to know, from the number of women having caesareans to where your partner can park the car.
Choosing where to give birth can be a big decision. Maternity units at different hospitals offer slightly different facilities and, if you opt for a home birth, this will be a very different experience to being in hospital. Check out the links below to see detailed information about each unit in Northern Ireland to find the right one for you.
Belfast
- The Labour Ward, Antrim Area Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Lagan Valley Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Mater Infirmorum
- The Delivery Suite, Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital
- The Home from Home Unit, Ulster Hospital
- The Labour Ward, Ulster Hospital
Downpatrick
- The Midwifery-led unit, Downe Hospital
Enniskillen
- The Delivery Suite, South West Acute Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, South West Acute Hospital
Londonderry
- The Delivery Suite, Altnagelvin Area Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Altnagelvin Area Hospital
- The Delivery Suite, Causeway Hospital
Newry
- The Delivery Suite, Daisy Hill Hospital
- The Midwifery Led Unit, Daisy Hill Hospital
Portadown
- The Delivery Suite, Craigavon Area Hospital
- The Midwifery-led unit, Craigavon Area Hospital
Use our tool to find the right place for you to give birth
If you’d like to see a personalised list of local maternity units, use our handy Birth Choice tool. All you need to do is answer a few questions and the tool will take your preferences and circumstances into account, showing you which birth places are the best fit for you.
