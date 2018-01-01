Find out more about the maternity hospitals, birth centres and home birth services within the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Local Maternity System.
In West Yorkshire and Harrogate, health services, councils and community organisations are working together as a Local Maternity System (LMS) to support expectant parents in Bradford; Airedale; Wharfedale and Craven; Calderdale; Harrogate; Kirklees; Leeds and Wakefield.
Explore the maternity options in your area via the links below and view the local choices booklet to find out what is available, so you can make decisions which are right for you.
Airedale
- The Labour Ward, Airedale General Hospital
- Home birth
Bradford
- The Labour Ward, Bradford Royal Infirmary
- Bradford Birth Centre
- Home birth
Harrogate
- The Delivery Suite, Harrogate District Hospital
- Home birth
Huddersfield and Calderdale
- Huddersfield Family Birth Centre
- Labour and Delivery Suite, Calderdale Royal Hospital
- Calderdale Birth Centre
- Home birth
Leeds
- The Delivery Suite, Leeds General Infirmary
- The Delivery Suite, St James’s University Hospital
- Home birth
Mid Yorkshire
- Bronte Birth Centre, Dewsbury and District Hospital
- The Midwife-led Unit, Pontefract Hospital
- The Labour Suite, Pinderfields Hospital
- Pinderfields Birth Centre
- Home birth
Further information
See a full list of maternity units in Yorkshire & the Humber.
View the West Yorkshire and Harrogate maternity choices booklet.
The Which? Birth Choice tool tailors your local options based on your personal preferences and circumstances, to suggest whether giving birth in a local hospital, birth centre or at home would be best for you.
Simply answer a few questions and the tool will help you find out more about your local units – from the pain relief available during labour, to statistics for how women give birth there. Compare the options to make a choice that suits you.
