Understand your maternity options
In the UK, you can generally choose to give birth in a labour ward, birth centre or at home. We help you compare the options and discover which one is right for you.
Labour ward
In the maternity unit of a hospital, with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
Birth centre
A more homely environment led by midwives, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
Home birth
Two midwives come to your home to support you during labour and as you give birth.