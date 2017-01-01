- Pregnancy health conditions
8 min read
Health conditions like pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes which develop during pregnancy can have an impact on your antenatal care and how you plan to give birth.
- Pregnancy: week by week guide
16 min read
This guide covers the major pregnancy milestones to help you prepare for having a baby, with information about scans and choosing where to give birth.
- Pregnancy symptoms and common health problems
8 min read
From morning sickness to pelvic pain, learn more about common pregnancy symptoms from the first weeks through to the third trimester – and when you should seek medical help.
- Antenatal classes: what will you learn?
4 min read
From making new friends to preparing for the birth – antenatal classes can help you prepare for parenthood.
- NHS vs NCT antenatal classes
4 min read
Discover the differences between NHS and NCT antenatal classes and how they help to prepare you for labour, birth and parenthood.
Advice for every step of your pregnancy
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Sign me up