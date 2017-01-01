If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

There are all sorts of devices, from television remote controls to hearing aids, that make a television as user-friendly as possible.

Television remote controls with larger buttons

One problem with modern televisions for people with less flexible fingers is that while the remote control handsets seem to be getting bigger, the buttons on them are getting smaller (and more numerous). Fortunately, several companies now offer remote controls with extra-large buttons, sometimes referred to as ‘jumbo’ or ‘giant’ buttons.

These remote controls can be tuned to work with an existing television and many will also be ‘universal’, meaning they can also work with a DVD player, VCR and digital TV box, for example. Read about easy-to-use televisions in Which? product reviews for TV and home entertainment.

TV licence concession If your relative is aged 75 or over, or their household includes someone aged over 75, they are entitled to a free TV licence. The licence needs to be applied for and the information that is required is your relative's date of birth and his or her national insurance number, passport or driving licence. The licence will subsequently be automatically renewed each year. To find out more, go to the TV licensing website.

More information

Physical exercise: gardening is one of a number of low impact physical activities to consider. Read our page to see how you can help your relative ease into a gentle exercise routine.

Cognitive exercise and mental health: find out more about cognitive exercise and the benefits for elderly people and individuals coping with dementia.

Property downsizing: our guide contains everything you need to consider if you're downsizing.

Page last reviewed: November 2016

Next review due: January 2019