Housing options
Sheltered housing
In this guide we provide practical information on when sheltered housing, assisted living and extra care sheltered housing may be suitable for your relative, the features and facilities they offer, and the renting and buying options.
In this guide
-
What is sheltered housing?Sheltered housing or sheltered accommodation is designed to help (mostly) older people to live independently knowing help is at hand. Some extra care sheltered schemes can support people with dementia.
-
Five reasons to consider sheltered housingThis is an option if your relative’s home is no longer suitable for their needs or if they will feel safer and more secure with more people close by to offer help and company, while still living independently.
-
Privately funded sheltered housingSheltered housing has self-contained flats or bungalows with a manager on site and a 24-hour alarm system. Extra care sheltered housing offers more support with personal care, sometimes for people with dementia.
-
Council and housing association sheltered housingLocal councils, housing associations and some charities such as Abbeyfield offer sheltered housing for those with limited financial resources.
-
The benefits and drawbacks of sheltered housingThe key benefit is the freedom to live independently knowing help is available. However, most schemes do not offer medical care and the cost is higher than living with family or friends.
-
Checklists for choosing sheltered housingUse these lists to check the practicalities, costs and legal issues when choosing sheltered housing.
-
Buying or renting sheltered housing privatelyIt is possible to buy sheltered accommodation or rent it privately. We look at how to do this, protection for buyers, choosing a reputable supplier, checking charges and issues for tenants.
-
Additional costs of sheltered housingWe explain the additional costs such as service charges, ground rent, the reserve fund, what bills your relative may incur, plus transfer and permission fees.
Real-life stories
-
-
