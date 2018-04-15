Pensions & retirement

Help to Buy Scotland extended: does the scheme have a future?
As Scotland extends its Help to Buy Scheme, others in the UK are closing. Find out how this affects first time buyers and if Help to Buy is right for you.
Expert advice on planning ahead through to getting the best income from your pension savings, when the time comes. Find out about the state pension and other support, including for care, if you need it.
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
As Scotland extends its Help to Buy Scheme, others in the UK are closing. Find out how this affects first time buyers and if Help to Buy is right for you.
Homes in the UK are smaller than ever, with a new analysis showing how house sizes have decreased in recent decades. Find out which rooms have shrunk the most.
Virgin Atlantic has two new deals you can use to earn points for free flights, cabin upgrades and companion ticket. Which? takes a closer look.