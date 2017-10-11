Which? Switch

They will apply in addition to the general terms, so please take the time to read and understand both of them.

If you have any questions, then please give our Customer Services Team a call and they will be happy to help you.

What we will do for you

Reliable information: We strive to ensure the quotes we provide through the Which? Switch service are accurate and up to date, but tariffs and prices can change with little or no notice.

We will provide details of latest tariff changes on the ‘Price Announcements’ section of the website, including whether these changes are reflected in our quotes, so please make sure you check this. As energy prices can fluctuate, we do not guarantee you’ll be able to achieve your anticipated saving.

Smooth application process: We will try to ensure the process of choosing a new energy supplier and your subsequent application to switch your energy supplier runs smoothly. However, please remember that we only facilitate the switch to your new supplier, and once you’ve completed your application with us, your new supplier is responsible for completing the switch.

Your personal data: We will take the security of your personal data seriously and will use the information you provide in accordance with our privacy policy.

During the switching process, you will provide us with personal data for the purpose of obtaining indicative prices and then completing the application to switch. You agree that we may pass this information on to potential suppliers as necessary for these purposes.

What you should do for us

Please provide accurate information because the quotes you obtain through the Which? Switch service will only be suitable if you do so.

Please ensure you accurately provide all the information requested in the switch application form, because a failure to do so will result in your application being rejected. We will let you know if your application is incomplete and tell you how you can complete your application so that it can be processed. But please be aware that after we contact you, you will only have five days to complete your application. If you miss this deadline, your application will not be processed.

Please contact your new supplier for an update on your switch application if you have not heard anything from them within 2 weeks of receiving the confirmation email from Which? Switch.

Please use the Which? Switch service responsibly, and do not do anything that may damage Which?, its reputation, or that may be a nuisance to any other person. For example, you should not use the service if you do not intend to switch energy suppliers, and if you are not the bill payer, then please ensure you have their express permission before applying on their behalf.

Before you commit to switching, please make sure you confirm with your new supplier your new price and whether this is likely to change in the near future because tariffs and prices can change with little or no notice. You should also make sure you read and understand your new supplier’s terms and conditions before you commit to switching. We shall always provide you with access to these as part of the Which? Switch service.

Other important things you need to know

Cancellation: If you change your mind and decide not to switch your energy supplier, then please contact your new energy supplier to let them know.

You will have a 14 day cooling off period during which you can cancel without charge. Additional information can be provided by your energy supplier.

We are not an energy supplier: Please remember that we only facilitate the switching of your energy supplier. Any energy contract you enter into as a result of using the Which? Switch service will be between you and your new energy supplier. We will not be a party to that contract, and so will not have any responsibility for any loss you may suffer as a result of you signing a new energy contract.

Fixed-price tariffs: if you are thinking of either switching to or from a fixed-price tariff, please remember that you will probably be charged an early termination fee if you choose to leave the fixed-price tariff before the end of your fixed-price period.

We may reject your application, if we believe that you are not using the service responsibly and/or are providing false or misleading information.

In order to help us improve our service to you, we'd like to send you a survey to tell us how we did. We'll email this to you once you have completed your transfer and your new supplier has confirmed you are on supply - we look forward to hearing your views.