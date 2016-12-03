Best prosecco for Christmas parties

Get your Christmas party started with a glass of Best Buy prosecco

Raise a glass of the best prosecco for less at your Christmas party this year – our tests revealed a prize-winning fizz for under a tenner.

Just one prosecco impressed our wine experts enough to be awarded a Which? Best Buy. They praised its ‘good balance of sweetness and acidity’ and detected ‘hints of lemon’.

But its price can be commended as well as its taste, as it’s one of the cheaper proseccos we tested.

Find out which is our only Best Buy prosecco for 2016 and use our expert tasting notes to choose a prosecco perfect for your party.

The best prosecco

Prosecco sales have soared over the past few years, making it the nation’s favourite fizz. It can be a great-tasting and great-value alternative to Champagne, especially if you’re on a budget or expecting a lot of guests.

Our expert panel blind-tasted prosecco from all the major supermarkets, before scoring them to reveal the best and worst.

Prosecco almost always has a sweeter taste than Champagne, but our experts found some of them ‘too sweet’ or ‘rather sugary’. One panel member found the lowest-scoring fizz ‘disgusting’.

Champagne and smoked salmon Best Buys

It you like your fizz a little more French for the festive season, you’ll be please to hear you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on the best-tasting Champagne this Christmas.

Our Champagne taste test revealed three Best Buys, perfect for toasting the 25th of December. Even better, one of those Best Buy Champagnes costs just £9.99. Find out which will be your favourite festive fizz in our round up of Best Buy Champagne.

To pair with your prosecco or Champagne for elegant entertaining this Christmas, we’ve also tasted premium smoked salmon from supermarkets.

Perfect for canapés, it can cost up to £50 a kilo in-store – but we discovered that not all pricey salmon is worth splashing out on. However, you’ll need to pay a bit more if you want the best taste, according to our salmon experts. Find out what our fish experts rated as Best Buy smoked salmon.

More on this…