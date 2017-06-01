Bosch or Samsung washing machines – which is best?

Among the latest washing machines reviewed by Which? are a clutch of washers from premium laundry appliance brands Bosch and Samsung.

Both brands are rightly renowned for debuting new and innovative features to make your laundry-life easier. So, to see whether Bosch and Samsung’s new offerings continue this tradition, we’ve brought together two seemingly similar machines, one from each brand and both costing around £550 to compare what they have to offer.

Bosch WAT28661GB £549

The standout feature on the Bosch WAT28661GB washing machine is the Bosch i-DOS system of automatically dispensing liquid detergent into the drum. This auto-dosing means that once you’ve filled the machine up, you won’t have to worry about adding more detergent for each load, until, of course, the tank runs dry.

Spec-wise you’ll find a 1400rpm spin and room inside for 8kg of cottons. It’s badged A+++ for energy and a cotton wash takes a quick two hours and 28 minutes to complete.

Which? verdict

Auto-dosing systems like this can cut out the fuss and mess when washing clothes. And with more people moving from washing powder to liquid, they’ll become more common. Bosch isn’t alone in using this kind of tech, though. You’ll find something similar on some Miele and Samsung machines. Read our full review of the Bosch WAT28661GB to find out how well it washes clothes.

Samsung WW90J5456FW £559

One of the bang-on trend features you’ll find on this Samsung machine is its Smart Check system. This allows you to diagnose what might be wrong with your machine using a smartphone App. This could mean that you end up quickly fixing problems yourself without the need to dig out the manual or call for an engineer.

Spinning is just as fast as the Bosch and it sports the same energy label. It can wash a bit more than the Bosch – 9kg – but takes longer to do this: three hours and 22 mins.

Which? verdict

The move towards smart and connected appliances is unstoppable and Samsung was one of the first to build it into its machines. The Smart Check system on this Samsung could lead to owners saving money on repairs by quickly being able to work out what’s wrong. But the app is limited to diagnosing problems, rather than setting the machine. So, it’s more smart-lite than being a fully-connected and programmable machine, such as the Samsung WW10H9600EW, £1275. But features aside, check out our full review of this Samsung WW90J5456FW to find out how well it washes clothes.

Can I buy a cheap Bosch or Samsung washing machine?

The good news is that you don’t have to pay £500+ for a washer from either of these brands. We currently have reviews for 20 machines for under £400 from Bosch and Samsung and among them you’ll find some Best Buys. But make sure you check out our Bosch and Samsung washing machine reviews before you buy to separate the winner washers from the leave-you-with-stains losers.

Are Bosch and Samsung washing machines reliable?

Every year we survey thousands of washing machine owners to find out just how reliable their machines are. From the survey results, we calculate which brands are likely to stand the test of time and give you years of trouble-free washing and which ones stand a good chance of letting you down.

You can find out whether Bosch and Samsung washing machines are reliable or not by taking a quick look at our most reliable washing machine brands guide. There you’ll also find reliability ratings for washing machines from AEG, Beko, Hoover, Hotpoint, Indesit, John Lewis, LG, Miele Siemens and Zanussi.

Prices correct as of 25 May 2017.