Discover which boiler brands are the most reliable

Want to know which boilers will keep your home warm and cosy, even in the coldest winter? You can use the results of our research to help you choose a boiler brand you can trust.

Choosing a reliable brand will also save you money in the long run. We’ve worked out that you could save £233 over six years by choosing the most reliable brand over the least, based on the average cost of a repair and how frequently, on average, each brand in our survey broke down.

To find out which boiler brands you can rely on, and which you should avoid, we quizzed nearly 10,000 boiler owners. We delved into how often their boilers had broken down since they owned them, how satisfied they were with their boiler brand and if they would recommend it.

We also interrogated the people who work on boilers every single day – heating engineers. Our unique survey of hundreds of Which? Trusted Traders heating engineers reveals the boiler brands that the engineers think have the best build quality, are the easiest to get parts and spares for and the ones that they are most likely to recommend.

We crunch the numbers from our two surveys to reveal which boiler brands will outlast the rest. Keep reading to find out more, including what you need to know to get the best boiler installation.

Best boiler brands vs the worst

The least reliable brand is more than three times as likely to break down than the most reliable boiler brand during the first six years of ownership, according to our survey results.

With the average cost of a boiler repair hovering around £200, choosing the wrong brand could be a costly mistake. Not only do more-reliable boilers need fewer repairs, they are also more likely to remain fault-free for longer after being installed.

4 in 10 boilers from the least reliable brand developed a fault in the first six years

1 in 10 boilers from the most reliable brand developed a fault.

What do heating engineers think of the worst boiler brands?

We can’t publish some of the more colourful comments our Which? Trusted Traders made about the boiler brands to avoid. Here are a selection we can:

‘…totally ***, so unreliable!’ ‘…cheap to buy, but parts are expensive and hard to come by. They leak all the time, and aftersales care is appalling.’ ‘It feels like they leak if you so much as look at them. Displays are non-user and non-installer friendly.’

Getting the best boiler installation

Choosing the best boiler brand is only the first step in ensuring your new boiler gives you years of hassle-free hot water and central heating. The installation is also crucial.

For example, you should also make sure that your system is properly cleaned and set up before the new boiler is installed.

We have consulted industry experts to create an advice guide on how to get the best boiler installation. This will help you through the difficult decisions you need to make when you are buying a new boiler.

Choosing the right type of boiler

There are three main types of gas condensing boiler to choose from:

A combination boiler , commonly known as a combi boiler, heats water as you need it and eliminates the need for a storage tank.

, commonly known as a combi boiler, heats water as you need it and eliminates the need for a storage tank. A heat-only boiler , sometimes known as a conventional boiler, means you will have a hot water tank or cylinder where hot water can be stored for later use.

, sometimes known as a conventional boiler, means you will have a hot water tank or cylinder where hot water can be stored for later use. A system boiler is just like a heat-only boiler, but more components are built in. This can make system boilers easier to install than conventional ones and they tend to take up less space.

If you live in a small home with only one bathroom, or live on your own or with only one other person, a standard combi boiler without a hot water tank will usually be the best choice.

If your home is larger or there are more than two people living in it, then a heat-only or system boiler is usually a better option.

Our research

9,610 people who own boilers, online survey, May 2017.

219 Which? Trusted Traders heating engineers, online survey, May 2017.