Autumn Budget 2017: diesel car tax rise and electric car investment

The Chancellor has announced that diesel car owners will face higher car tax rates as of April 2018, while fuel duty has remained frozen.

In the quest for cleaner air in our towns and cities, the government will also be investing £400m in the electric charging points infrastructure, and £100m in the plug-in car grant.

In the same Autumn Budget speech, the Chancellor announced autonomous cars are the future.

Diesel car tax rise

Diesel car owners to pay more car tax from April 2018

Diesel cars that were exempt will now have to pay £20 per year

The Chancellor today announced today that as of April 2018, owners of diesel cars that do not meet the latest emission standards will have to pay a higher rate of VED (better known as car tax), increasing the payment by one band.

The Chancellor made it clear that this only affects diesel car owners – it does not affect diesel van owners.

Currently, for cars registered as new on or after 1 April 2017, owners have to pay a first year rate based on CO2 emissions, then a standard rate of £140, or £130 for hybrids. Only electric cars are exempt.

For diesel cars registered before 1 April 2017, the annual amount was based on CO2 emissions – it is these owners of older cars that will feel this rise. The change means that from April 2018, owners of low-CO2 diesel cars, previously exempt from paying any car tax, will now have to pay £20 per year.

The rise also means that owners of diesel cars that were previously in VED band C and paying £30 per year, will now have to pay £115 per year form April 2018 – an increase of £85.

One car that falls into this category is the Titanium 2.0 TDCi 150ps PowerShift trim of the popular Ford Focus – one of the most sold cars in the country. Here’s a table showing the change in rates for cars that were registered before the 1 April 2017, from April 2018:

The levy on diesels will fund a new £220 million clean air fund to support the implementation of local air quality plans.

Fuel duty remains frozen

While it was rumoured there would be an increase in fuel duty on diesel cars to further crack down on pollution, the Chancellor has instead continued to freeze fuel duty.

The UK already has the highest tax on diesel (and petrol) in Europe. Below is a chart showing the current diesel fuel duty across Europe:

Is it fair to penalise diesel cars?

Air pollution is a very real problem in the UK. It only took five days for Brixton Road in London to break its NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) limit for the whole of 2017.

NO2 is one of the NOx gasses (oxides of nitrogen). While all cars with a combustion engine will produce some NOx, Which? tests reveal diesel cars produce about 16.5 times more NOx than petrol cars.

While the precise number of fatalities from air pollution is a very difficult figure to pin down (estimates range up to 40,000 deaths per year in the UK), we do know that high-pollution days coincide with a higher rate of hospital admissions and premature death.

All cars sold in the UK and Europe have to adhere to emission limits. We have been measuring emissions from the cars we test and have found that while cars of all shapes and sizes have to adhere to the exact same limits, the amount of NOx that diesel cars produce varies significantly by brand.

Here is a chart showing brand averages of NOx emissions from diesel cars, as revealed by Which? tests between 2012 and 2016:

Emission limits explained

Modern emission limits as we know them first came into force for all cars in January 1993. This was called Euro 1. It specified maximum limits for several pollutants that cars could emit during official testing.

In January 1997, Euro 2 replaced it with progressively tougher (lower) limits. In turn, this was superseded by Euro 3 in January 2001, Euro 4 in January 2006, Euro 5 in January 2011 and, most recently, Euro 6 in September 2015.

The limit a car has to meet is based on the age of the car when it was produced. Cars first registered back in 1993 have to meet Euro 1, while cars first registered in September 2015 or late have to meet Euro 6.

Car emissions matter. That’s why we measure the pollutants of every car we put through our realistic tests. Find out more in our guide to the dirtiest and cleanest car makers revealed.

More electric car charging points

Key announcements in the Autumn Budget 2017 were:

£400m invested in charging infrastructure

£100m invested into plug in car grant

£40m invested in electric car charging research and development.

People charging their cars at work will not face a benefit-in-kind charge from next year.

Following on from the Air Quality Plan earlier this year, which banned the sale of new non-hybrid petrol and diesel cars from 2040, the Chancellor announced investment in the charging network for electric cars.

So far this year, electric car sales are close to 12,000, according to data published by the Society of Motoring Manufacturers and Traders. That’s a 38.8% rise on the number of sales compared to this time last year – but it still only makes up 0.5% of all car sales.

Those considering going electric should also note that you can get a 75% government grant on getting a charging point installed at your home. For more information, see our guide to buying an electric car.

Investment in autonomous cars?

‘We are on the brink of a technology revolution’, said the Chancellor in his speech today. It seems the future of the car industry is not just electric (and possibly hydrogen), it’s autonomous.

Nothing specific was said about investment in autonomous cars. Instead, the Chancellor said that cars will be driverless in the future – but they’ll be electric first, so the emphasis seems to be on the investment in electric cars.