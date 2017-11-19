Spar prosecco and supermarket Champagne named Which? Best Buys for Christmas 2017

Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG and Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne are top of the supermarket pops this Christmas. Both have been named Best Buys in our Which? festive fizz tastings.

Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne (£21.99), was one of three Best Buy non-vintage Champagnes uncovered by our panel of experts, and is £17 cheaper than our highest scoring fizz.

Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG was awarded an impressive 78% by our expert panel, and impressed with a ‘pleasant balance’ and flavours of pear and white peach.

Best prosecco

At £12, the Spar prosecco was the most expensive bottle of prosecco we tasted this Christmas. The cheapest bottle on the day was priced at just £6.99. Read more on the best prosecco to find out how your local supermarket’s fizz fared.

Best Champagne

Our expert panel taste tested 15 bottles of non-vintage Champagne from leading supermarkets in total, as well as big brands such as Laurent-Perrier, Moët & Chandon, Piper Heidsieck and Veuve Clicquot.

If you want to splash out on a Best Buy Champagne, our experts this year recommend top scoring Best Buys Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV Champagne (83%, £39) and ‘very drinkable’ Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut NV Champagne (81%, £35).

At the bottom of the table this year was the Asda Extra Special Premier Cru Champagne Brut (67%, £19) which fell flat with our expert panel because of a lack of fruit and slightly sour flavour.

Find out more on the Best Champagnes, including our expert’s choice of wines to pair with everything from your turkey to your pudding this Christmas.

Wonderful winter reds

Our panel also taste tested 11 winter red wines – perfect for those looking for a glass of something great to pair with the Christmas turkey, or for curling up with in front of your favourite festive film.

We asked leading supermarkets, including Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, to nominate an own label or exclusive red wine suitable for winter drinking. All of the bottles are less than £9.

The one Best Buy red wine – the Tesco Finest GSM 2015 – impressed our panel with a big ‘bright, juicy and fleshy’ style, while another described it as classy and fresh. We also found some big, bold red wines that would suit hearty red fans, plus a bottle which our experts felt was very good value.

To find the perfect bottle for your tastes, and discover the tipples to serve with your favourite festive foods, head over to our best red wine page.