Argos fire-risk fan heater recalled

Retailer and manufacturer Argos has announced a recall of one of its fan heaters after finding it could pose a serious risk to users.

The Argos Simple Value 2kW Upright Fan Heater (model number FH03) has been recalled by the retailer as it poses an electric shock and burn risk to users.

A recall notice is the most severe level of safety notice, which means the faulty product poses a dangerous threat.

If you own the recalled fan heater you should stop using it immediately.

Return your affected model

Argos has stated that anyone with an affected model should return it to their nearest Argos store for a full refund.

Or, if you’d prefer, Argos has also announced that it will replace the product with its Simple Value 2kW convector fan.

Read our guide on how to buy the best electric heater if you want to do some more research before committing.

Your rights when there’s a product recall

If you become aware that a product you own has been recalled or has any safety notice issued against it, you have product recall rights.

You should not be charged for any recall work – such as a repair to your machine or collection of the product.

The manufacturer of the product should also communicate with you about the recall and state how it will work.

Your rights if you’ve suffered injury

According to the Consumer Protection Act 1987, anyone who is harmed by an unsafe product can sue the manufacturer – even if you didn’t buy the product yourself.

You can sue for compensation for death or injury. You can also sue for damage or loss of private property caused by faulty goods if the damage amounts to at least £275.

Read our guide on the Consumer Protection Act for more information on your right to claim compensation if you’ve suffered injury as a result of a faulty product.