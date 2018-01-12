12 ways to make money in 2018

January can be a wake-up call for our finances, but don’t panic just yet – there are plenty of ways to make extra cash this month and beyond.

From selling unwanted gift cards to sharing your skills, these tips can help boost your bank balance.

Whether you’re feeling the pinch or want to treat yourself in 2018, try these quick and easy money-making tips.





1. Unlock cash on gift cards

Got one too many gift cards over Christmas for shops you never go to? Don’t let them go to waste!

Websites like Zapper and Zeek allow you to unlock the cash on unwanted gift cards.

Zapper buys unused vouchers and gift cards for around a quarter under their face value. Zeek, meanwhile, is a marketplace where you set your own price for giftcards and try to sell them to people that will appreciate them more.

2. Share your skills

There are plenty of online sites that can help you monetise your skills in your spare time.

If you’re a dab hand at DIY, for example, you could become a ‘tasker’ using Taskrabbit. The site connects people that need help with odd jobs – like hanging a mirror or gardening – with people who have the right skills. You just need to set the fee and wait for the requests to come in.

Fiverr and peopleperhour are also worth checking out if you have graphic design, marketing, writing, programming or video skills.

3. Get paid to switch current account

Switching bank account is great way to top up your income.

It takes just seven working days and many banks reward your efforts with a one-off cash payment.

Halifax will pay £75 to new customers, First Direct offers a £100 bonus, M&S Bank is handing out a £125 gift card and HSBC will give you £150 to switch, plus an extra £50 if you stay for 12 months.

Find out more about these bank accounts in our guide and use the video below for tips on how to choose the best one for your needs.

4. Rent out your spare room

If you have a spare room, you could make money tax-free by renting it out.

Under the government’s rent-a-room scheme, you can earn up to £7,500 in rental income without incurring a tax bill when you take in a lodger.

Find out more about the scheme in our guide Rent-a-room scheme: Letting a room in your home

5. Earn cashback at the supermarket

With cashback websites like Quidco and TopCashback, you can save money on your everyday spending buy using tracked links online. But they can also make you money on your supermarket shopping.

Quidco’s ClickSnap and TopCashback’s Snap & Save list common household items like Ryvita, Total 0% yogurt, porridge that will earn you some cashback if purchased. You just need to take a picture of your receipt and upload it to the app to bank the money for your food shop.

6. Make your savings work harder

If you have a stash of savings, you should check the rate they’re earning – you may be able to make more money by switching to a better deal.

For example, £1,500 in an easy access account paying 0.1% would earn a paltry £1.50 in a year. By switching to the best deal paying 1.3% you could earn £19.50.

Head over to Which? Money Compare to find the best rates for your savings.

For an even better rate, you should consider a high-interest current account. The Nationwide FlexDirect, for example, pays 5% on balances up to £2,500, as long as you pay in £1,000 a month.

For more on how to make the most of high-interest current accounts, check out our video below.

7. Rent out your parking space

Your unused driveway or parking space could be making you money.

Sites like Just Park allow you to list your space and set how much you want people to pay for it.

You could potentially rent it out to a commuter five times a week at £5, making over £1,300 in a year. Just remember that this income is taxable.

8. Sell old gadgets, CDs and DVDS

It’s easier than ever to sell your clutter for cash online.

Sites like Envirophone and Mazuma Mobile offer an instant quote for smartphones – even if they’re damaged!

Mazuma Mobile and MusicMagpie will pay you for other old gadgets like tablets, Kindles and smart watches.

DVDs, CDs, games can also be sold quickly using MusicMagpie, Zapper and CEX.

9. Use a cashback credit card

Cashback credit cards pay you money for your everyday spending.

The American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card pays a market-leading 5% cashback (up to £100) in your first three months.

You can compare cashback credit cards using Which? Money Compare.

10. Sell your snaps

Got some decent snaps of landscapes, animals and inanimate objects like piggy banks? Then you could make money selling them to stock imagery sites.

Shutterstock, Alamy and 123RF pay contributors when members download the images they have uploaded.

The rates will vary and it could be a slow burner but it might be worthwhile if you’ve got a knack for capturing beautiful images.

11. Refer a friend

Referrals are important to businesses, to the point where many are willing to reward you for spreading the word about their product or service.

Nationwide for example, offers members the chance to earn £100 for referring a friend to its range of current accounts.

The building society is willing to pay up to £500 per tax year for each new member you refer, so you can really cash in if you can convince five people it’s worth switching.

If you’re not a Nationwide customer, you can use sites like Refer Me Happy, which lists other companies that offer a referral bonus.

12. Try mystery shopping

Mystery shopping is a fun way to make extra money in your spare time – and anybody can do it.

MarketForce will pay you to go to shops and restaurants, then rate the experience and provide feedback on things like customer service, cleanliness and product selection.

38 other ways to make money

For more ways ideas to boost your bank balance take a look at our ultimate money-making guide 50 ways to make money.