5 kitchen trends for 2023

If you're not sure where to start with your kitchen renovation project, we're here to help with some inspiration from the experts at B&Q, Ikea, Magnet Kitchens and Wickes.

We asked these popular kitchen brands to share the key innovations in kitchen design to look out for in 2023, from popular materials to innovative design ideas.

1. Sustainable materials

If you want an eco-friendly kitchen upgrade, the options are vast. This can mean sourcing ethical, sustainable and carbon-neutral goods, or even opting for reclaimed and salvaged furniture and objects.

Wood is one of the most popular natural raw materials, but make sure you choose FSC-certified wood or plywood if you're buying new.

Jen Nash, design excellence manager at Magnet Kitchens, told us: 'Timber establishes a direct connection to nature. It’s all about the authenticity of materials.'

Besides materials, consider mixing and matching furniture types, integrating both new and old elements in your redesign.

Do you want to replace your whole kitchen or can you get away with just refreshing your kitchen cabinet fronts or changing your kitchen island? You might also want to think about a second-hand or ex-display kitchen.

2. The Scandi look

The Scandi kitchen trend focuses on clean and elegant lines, helping to create a serene environment while you're cooking.

'People continue to look for sleek and contemporary designs, especially when the kitchen has an open-plan layout towards the living room,' explained Clotilde Passalacqua, home furnishing direction leader at Ikea.

Neutral shades are key; think pale walls paired with the warmth of wooden worktops, cabinets and floors.

According to Wickes, the Scandi trend is popular with those looking to bring the outdoors inside this season. There's a focus on natural textures and materials to enhance a sense of calm in the home.

3. Fluted and ribbed textures

If you want to shake things up a bit, consider adding some interesting textures into your kitchen. Ribbed surfaces and fluted textures add an eye-catching layer of decoration that can be quite striking.

This is a versatile trend and includes fluted designs on walls, panels and doors, as well as glass panels, kitchen islands and kitchen cabinets.

'Fluted textures are present everywhere – from accessories to glass and timber', according to Jen Nash, Magnet Kitchens design excellence manager.

4. Smart storage

Larders and pantries are increasingly popular, as well as easy-access storage solutions and shelves to help declutter kitchens and keep them tidy.

An organised kitchen is a must for many people, so having a wide range of creative and clever storage options will keep everything handy but still ensure you have a clear kitchen.

Clotilde Passalacqua, Ikea home furnishing direction leader, told us, ‘People continue to get creative with food storage and now they are looking for great pantry solutions to keep everything organised and easy to reach.'

5. Green and blue kitchens

Although it's not exactly a new trend, the popularity of blue and green kitchens isn't going away any time soon.

Ryan Smith, B&Q Kitchens category manager, said, 'We have noticed that customers are daring more with their kitchen choices by straying from the traditional whites and greys and picking dark and earthy tones instead. Dark blues and greens are the most popular at the moment.'

Wickes concurred: ‘While blues and greens continue to be popular, we’re now seeing gradual movements to include neutral shades in kitchen spaces, reflecting the desire for a serene environment.’

Darker wall and cabinet colours can be balanced by lighter, more neutral shades – for example, a white or cream floor, large windows or a pale worktop or kitchen island.

If you fancy taking the plunge with a bolder or richer hue, many kitchen companies offer a design service and some also offer an online planner so you can play around with ideas at home before making an appointment to speak to one of their design representatives.

