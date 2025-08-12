5 things I’d never do as a travel expert: part two

Going on holiday is costly. It's not just the initial flight or accommodation outlay and travel insurance, there's also car hire, attraction tickets and cash machine withdrawal fees. You can even get stung on UK accommodation if you’re not careful.

After researching holidays for years, I’ve picked up ways to avoid paying over the odds.

Follow the five top tips below and potentially save hundreds of pounds on your next trip.

1. I’d never book attraction tickets for my city break through a third party (without checking the price directly first)

We recently found Eiffel Tower entrance tickets advertised by a seller on Viator for £93, triple the price of what you’d pay directly (£31).

For that much, you might expect a guided tour or something extra included. But that wasn’t the case. The tour company representative simply meets you, queues with you, takes you up in the lift and then leaves.

You could just buy the same timed entrance tickets and join the same queue without the escort for a third of the price.

Not all sellers on Viator are ripping you off, though. We spotted only a couple of examples that are. Always compare the cost with the attraction directly to see how much extra you’re paying.

There are plenty of companies that sell historical tours and offer proper guides for various attractions that may be worth paying more for. Read the full story about the rip-off attraction tickets we found on Viator.

2. I’d never book holidays, cruises, hotels, trains or car hire without using a cashback site

Booking a trip via cashback sites such as Quidco and TopCashback won’t reduce the price of a hotel upfront, but you can claim back a percentage of the total cost afterwards (if the site you want to use is signed up).

For instance, book a Hotels.com hotel on TopCashback and you’ll get 11%* of the booking cost back later. For a £150 hotel, you’ll earn £11.25.

*Rates accurate at the time of writing (7 Aug 25)

3. I’d never book UK accommodation without checking if local events are causing a price uplift

Realising you’ve booked a holiday cottage on the same weekend as a local festival or sporting event might be a pleasant surprise at the time, but you may have unknowingly spent well over the typical nightly rate, especially if it’s a popular ticketed event that you aren’t even attending.

For instance, we found a one-bedroom house rental on Vrbo for three nights over the Gold Cup horse race meeting in Cheltenham for £1,487. A week later, it’s a whopping £1,065 cheaper, a saving of £422.

4. I’d never use my regular debit card abroad (without checking attached fees)

Many banks charge a range of fees for spending with your card abroad. Others state that their cards are free to use, but they will still charge you for withdrawing cash.

We assessed 110 bank accounts and found that only 13 are truly fee-free to use overseas. Even then, customer satisfaction and likelihood to recommend varied. Starling Bank and First Direct impressed most, with a customer score of 83%. Both are Which? Recommended Providers travel debit cards.

5. I’d never pay airport drop-off charges when there’s a free alternative

If you’re kind enough to drop loved ones off at the airport, beware of drop-off fees. They’ve skyrocketed in recent years.

Both Luton and Manchester charge drivers £1 a minute for the shortest stays. Plus, as many drop-off and pick-up areas at airports are now barrierless, it’s easy to forget to pay the charge online once you’ve left the airport – a mistake that could cost you as much as £100.

We never use these pricey drop-off zones as there’s always a free alternative. Some are a short bus ride from the terminal, others are less than a five-minute walk away, so you’ll hardly be putting out your family and friends either. Discover where t he free set down areas are.

