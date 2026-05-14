A quarter of washer-dryer owners have never cleaned the condenser filter – here's why you should

If you’ve never cleaned the condenser filter on your washer-dryer, you’re not alone.

We quizzed nearly 1,600 washer-dryer owners in our unique brand reliability survey* and found 27% of respondents – just over a quarter – have never cleaned the condenser filter on their machine.

Keeping the condenser filter spick and span will not only reduce the chance of it breaking, it minimises fire risk and helps keep running costs down.

So, if you haven’t cleaned yours for a while – or if you're not even sure where to find it – here’s everything you need to know.

In need of an upgrade? Discover the best washer-dryers according to our independent lab tests.

What is a washer-dryer condenser filter and where can I find it?

All washer-dryers have a filter designed to catch lint, fluff and stray fibres from your clothes.

They need to be cleaned regularly because a clogged filter restricts airflow through your machine, reducing drying efficiency. If airflow is restricted, washer-dryers can also heat up.

They're usually located behind a small, removable panel at the bottom of your machine, which can be a pain on some models because they are often close to the ground and can be fiddly to open.

If your washer-dryer is integrated, you may need to remove your kitchen kickboard first.

If the filter is a pain to remove, or if a washer-dryer has usability niggles, we'll mention this in our washer-dryer reviews.

How to clean a washer-dryer condenser filter

We recommend cleaning your condenser filter once a month, or every 5-10 cycles if you use your dryer programs daily.

Always switch off and unplug your machine first.

Most filters slide out from their casing. Remove visible lint and fluff buildup with your fingers, then rinse the filter under a shower head or a strong tap to flush the lint out from between the metal fins.

Leave it to air dry and ensure it’s completely dry before you slide it back in.

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Why you should clean a washer-dryer condenser filter

Benefits of regularly cleaning your washer-dryer condenser filter include:

1. Faster drying times

When the condenser filter is blocked the air in your machine can’t circulate freely, so your washer-dryer has to work harder and longer to achieve the same result.

If you’ve noticed your ‘quick’ drying cycle isn’t as speedy as it used to be, a clogged condenser filter could be to blame.

2. Regular cleaning keeps running costs to a minimum

You don't have to be a mathematician to work out that the longer a washer-dryer takes to dry, the more electricity it consumes and the more it costs to run.

By cleaning the condenser filter regularly, your washer-dryer will run more efficiently, keeping running costs down.

For more money-saving tips, check out these 10 ways to cut the cost of tumble drying.

3. Your machine is less likely to break down

A clogged condenser filter forces the motor and heating element of your washer-dryer to operate under stress. Over time this can lead to:

Overheating – if the thermal cut-off is triggered, your machine may stop mid-cycle to protect itself.

Component failure – parts are more likely to burn out.

Pump issues – excess lint can clog the drain pump.

Exclusive Which? data can help you choose an appliance that lasts. We've surveyed appliance owners to discover the most reliable washer-dryer brands.

4. A clean filter helps protect your clothes

Clothes can get hot during a drying cycle, and this is normal. The heat is needed to dry the clothes, and at the end of the drying cycle, cool air is blown through the load to bring everything down to a safe temperature.

A clogged filter prevents air from circulating freely, which can generate excess heat. This is not only harsh on delicate fabrics, but it can also leave your clothes smelling musty. A clean condenser filter will ensure your machine runs at optimal efficiency and help keep your clothes smelling fresh.

5. Regularly cleaning your condenser filter reduces fire risk

A build-up of lint near a heating element is always a fire risk. Although washer-dryers have built-in thermal cut-offs, lint buildup can be flammable. If the fail-safes falter and your machine gets too hot, it could catch fire.

Regular cleaning keeps lint away from the heat source and minimises fire risk. So, the best thing you can do to keep your washer-dryer safe and running efficiently is to clean the filter.

It always helps to buy the best washer-dryer you can afford. Our Best Buy washer-dryers start from just over £350, while our Eco Buy and Great Value washer-dryers start from just under £350 – visit our washer-dryer reviews and use the Best Buy, Eco Buy and Great Value filters. You can even filter the reviews by annual running costs, washing and drying capacity, quietness, brand, retailer, price and more. Not a Which? member yet? Browse our Which? subscription options. You can even gift an annual subscription.

*In July 2025, we conducted an online survey of 1,626 Which? members and members of the public who own washer-dryers.