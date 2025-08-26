Beauty advent calendars everyone is talking about in 2025

Who says you should wait until Christmas Day to open gifts? Beauty advent calendars kick off the excitement early with a new surprise to unwrap every day of December.

These popular festive calendars showcase a mix of mini and full-sized skincare, make-up and fragrance treats from the hottest brands of the year. It could be the perfect way to discover a new go-to moisturiser, get ready for party season with a new lipstick, or update your signature scent.

When shopping for a beauty advent calendar, it's worth taking a look at the total value of the products included and comparing it to the cost of the calendar – many come with goodies worth three to five times its price. Because of that, lots of them sell out quickly. To make sure you get the one you want, you may want to buy sooner rather than later, although it's also worth considering whether you will use all of the products included. They typically arrive in stores and online between September and October.

So, which ones are getting everyone talking in 2025? We've looked at retailer data, search trends and social media buzz to bring you 2025's most popular beauty advent calendars.

Top 5 trending beauty advent calendars in 2025

Sephora Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Price: TBC

TBC Claimed value of products: TBC

TBC Number of products: 41

41 Number of full-sized products: 24

The Sephora Advent Calendar is already one of the most talked-about calendars of the year, with speculation rife across social media on what will be included.

While, we don’t know much about the 2025 calendar just yet, we do know that there will be 41 products and 24 of them will be full-sized.

Going off last year's calendar, it could be a cracker. In 2024, the Sephora Advent Calendar cost £199 and contained products worth over £1,000. It included more than 40 gifts in total, 26 of which were full-sized. Viral brands like Glow Recipe, Drunk Elephant, NARS and Glossier were all featured across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance.

We’re expecting the advent calendar to launch in early autumn. You can sign up for the Sephora waiting list to find out when it's available to buy.

Boots Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar

Price: No7 25 Days of Beauty Calendar 2025 – £60

No7 25 Days of Beauty Calendar 2025 – £60 Claimed value of products: £236

£236 Number of products: TBC

TBC Number of full-sized products: 10

Last year, Boots launched several affordable advent calendars, including the Limited Edition 24 Days of Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, the No7 25 Days of Beauty Calendar, and the No7 Ultimate Calendar.

So far, we know the No7 25 Days of Beauty Calendar 2025 will retail for £60 and include over £236 worth of No7 products. Ten of those will be full-sized.

The No7 Ultimate Beauty Calendar is a little more expensive at £175. It will be worth around £530 with 25 full-sized No7 products.

Boots hasn't announced anything concrete about its Limited Edition 24 Days of Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar yet, but it has been teased on social media. In 2024, it cost £99, with a selection of products valued at over £365. Among the highlights were the NARS bronzing powder, Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet liquid lipstick, and Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray. We'd expect it to be a similar story this year.

Excited to get your hands on these treats? Sign up for Boots’ waiting list to be among the first to access the No7 advent calendars, enjoy exclusive early access and snag a presale discount.

LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Price: TBC

TBC Claimed value of products: £655

£655 Number of products: 28

28 Number of full-sized products: 17

LookFantastic’s 2025 beauty advent calendar is likely to be a bestseller in 2025, giving you 28 gifts across 25 days with 17 full-sized products, worth more than £655. We don't know how much it'll cost yet, but we're expecting it to be similar to last year's £100.

To give you an idea of what to expect, the 2025 calendar comes with a variety of products across skincare, make-up, haircare, body care, and you'll even find a candle and some beauty tools.

A MAC lip pencil, a Sol de Janeiro perfume mist and the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream are just a few of the full-sized items in its boxes.

We’re expecting pre-orders to start early in September 2025. Join LookFantastic’s waiting list now to be the first to hear when it drops.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Price: £275

£275 Claimed value of products: £1,245

£1,245 Number of products: 30

30 Number of full-sized products: 20

The Liberty Advent Calendar is always a standout. So much so that it sold out for the past 10 years in a row. In 2025, the calendar is expected to cost £275 and will include a selection of products worth more than £1,245.

The carefully curated collection is made up of 30 goodies, 20 of them being full-sized. You'll get luxury brands such as Nihilo, Jones Road, Lisa Eldridge, Augustinus Bader and more.

The illustrated box contains 25 drawers housing skincare, make-up and fragrances and you’ll get an Ianthe-print drawstring bag included too. There's even a chance to win £1,000 to spend at Liberty, hidden in 15 of the advent calendars.

We’re expecting the Liberty Advent Calendar to launch early in September 2025. You can join the Liberty waiting list to buy one when it's released.

Space NK Advent Calendar

Price: £260

£260 Claimed value of products: £1,150

£1,150 Number of products: 35

35 Number of full-sized products: 23

Space NK’s advent calendar for 2025 will set you back £260 and contains products worth over £1,150 in total. Its contents have already been leaked on social media, and there's a lot to get excited about.

To give you a taste of what's to come, the 2025 calendar will include a Milk Makeup Hydro Grip setting spray, a La Mer The Lip Volumizer and Augustinus Bader The Serum.

Space NK’s advent calendar is expected to land soon. In the meantime, you can sign up for the Space NK waiting list to stay in the loop and be in for the chance to win a Space NK gift card.

More popular beauty advent calendars

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: £240

£240 Claimed value of products: £1,100

£1,100 Number of products: 35

35 Number of full-sized products: 20

Packed with some of the trendiest products of the year, Cult Beauty's advent calendar is one of the most anticipated. While it's not available to buy just yet, the 2025 calendar has already been causing a stir on social media. Its contents have been revealed in a series of sneak-peek videos, so we know it'll include products like the Medik8 C-Tetra Advanced vitamin C serum and a Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine lip gloss.

No official release date has been revealed yet, but we do know it’ll cost £240 and include 20 full-sized skincare, beauty and fragrance products worth over £1,100.

This advent calendar always sells out, so sign up for the Cult Beauty waitlist to be the first to hear about the launch.

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Price: £250

£250 Claimed value of products: TBC

TBC Number of products: 32

32 Number of full-sized products: 14

If you’re a fan of luxury beauty products, the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 should be on your wishlist. This super-sleek advent calendar includes make-up, skincare and fragrance picks from premium brands like Shiseido, La Mer, La Prairie, Augustinus Bader and MZ SKIN. You get 32 products in total, 14 of which are full-sized.

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar is available to pre-order at Harrods now for £250. We're expecting it to start shipping from the beginning of September.

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2025

Price: £250

£250 Claimed value of products: £1,136

£1,136 Number of products: 37

37 Number of full-sized products: 24

It's easy to see why Selfridges is a major player in the world of beauty advent calendars when you peek inside its festive daily drawers.

You’ll find 37 beauty, skincare and fragrance picks, 24 of which are full-sized. There are lots of coveted brands featured in the collection, from REFY, Charlotte Tilbury and Moonglaze to Laneige, Color Wow and Elemis. Altogether, the products are listed as being worth £1,136, but the calendar will only cost £250.

Sign up for the Selfridges waiting list to be among the first to snag its beauty advent calendar when it launches, expected to hit shelves at the start of October.

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: TBC

TBC Claimed value of products: TBC

TBC Number of products: TBC

TBC Number of full-sized products: TBC

Every year, John Lewis releases its own beauty advent calendar. There’s no word on when we can expect the 2025 calendar to go on sale. If last year is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Its 2024 beauty advent calendar, priced at £195, offered products worth £900. Out of 32 items, 20 were full-sized, including skincare, make-up, fragrances, and a luxurious candle, with top brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown.

While details for 2025 are still unknown, history suggests it will debut around late September or early October. Keep an eye on the John Lewis website to find out when it launches.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: TBC

TBC Claimed value of products: TBC

TBC Number of products: TBC

TBC Number of full-sized products: TBC

Another festive favourite is the M&S Collection’s Beauty Advent Calendar. Anticipation is already building for its return. Last year it was £330 and contained 25 products (eight full-sized) from brands like Clinique, Estée Lauder and Nuxe.

We don't know the price yet for this year's one, but in 2024 you were eligible to buy the calendar for £50 when you spent £35 on clothing, beauty or homeware.

M&S typically launches its beauty advent calendars in October, so stay tuned to the M&S website for the official release dates.

