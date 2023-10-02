Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals 2023: what to expect from the sales

The Black Friday sales may seem like a good time to pick up a dehumidifier deal, but it might not be the best time of year to buy.

As usual, this November, we’ll be sifting through products in popular retailers’ Black Friday sales to reveal our pick of the best offers, based on both price and product quality. But it remains to be seen whether we’ll see any decent dehumidifier deals in 2023.

For more tips to help you shop smart in the sales, take a look at our Black Friday 2023 advice.

Why should I shop the Black Friday dehumidifier deals with Which?

Our experts test and review dehumidifiers throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. Our intensive research helps us uncover the best dehumidifiers, from popular brands including DeLonghi, Ecoair and Meaco - the products worth spending your hard-earned money on.

On this page, we’ll aim to feature products that we’ve rigorously tested in our lab – we won't recommend deals on shoddy appliances. But it’s still worth reading our reviews to find a dehumidifier that best suits your specific needs.

See our guide to which dehumidifier brand to buy.

Will there be any dehumidifier deals in the sales this year?

Louise Sayers, Which? Market Analyst for dehumidifiers says:

‘Because the sales happen right in the middle of the peak buying season for dehumidifiers, retailers do not have to drop their prices in order to shift stock - which means there are few good deals to be found.

‘We saw only a handful of dehumidifier models from less well-known brands in the sales last year: there wasn’t a lot of choice and discounts were scant.

‘For this reason, especially if you’re on a budget, we recommend investing in a model that offers genuinely good value at full price, like the models that we’ve given our Great Value endorsement. These aren’t Best Buys but do pretty well in our tests and are at least 20% cheaper than the average cost of dehumidifiers we’ve tested.’

See all our dehumidifier reviews. If you're not yet a member, join Which? to get instant access.

Popular dehumidifiers under £200

These lower-priced dehumidifiers from our recent tests are worth considering.

Argos Challenge 10L 849/9493 (typical price - £145)

We like: The water level is visible

We don't like: There is only one fan speed

This basic dehumidifier is light on features, but it does have a humidistat that allows you to adjust the relative humidity (RH) from 35% to 85% in 5% increments.

There's no timer on this model, but it will shut off automatically when the 2L tank is full.

Read our full Argos Challenge 10L 849/9493 review to see how well it dries out the air in your home.

Blyss 16L WDH-316DB (typical price - £170)

We like: The fan has two speeds

We don't like: The water tank is smaller than stated

This refrigerant dehumidifier has a humidistat that can be set to a target RH of 50%, 60% or 70%.

There’s also a timer that you can set for up to 24 hours in one-hour increments, which will save you having to remember to get up and turn it off.

For more information, see our full Blyss16L WDH-316DB review.

Inventor Fresh 12L (typical price - £122)

We like: Clear water tank, 11 humidity levels (35-85% RH)

We don't like: Not as quiet as some

This cheaper-than-average refrigerant dehumidifier has a good spread of features, including a 24-hour timer, a carry handle and wheels.

Read our full Inventor Fresh 12L dehumidifier review to see how it compares with others we've tested.

What size and type of dehumidifier should I buy?

Patrick Gallagher, Which? researcher says:

'The type of dehumidifier you choose will depend on the conditions of the space you want to use it in.

'Refrigerant dehumidifiers are typically more energy efficient and work best in normal room temperatures, but will struggle (or not work at all) in rooms below 10°C. If you need a dehumidifier for an unheated room, such as a cellar, garage or attic, then you'll want to buy a desiccant model. These are designed in a way that allows them to function more effectively in cold rooms.

'As for the size or capacity of a dehumidifier, this describes how many litres of water it's able to extract from the air each day, and ranges from seven to 40 litres. Which capacity you need depends on the size of the space you want to use it in, how many people are living in the home generating moisture through activities such as cooking, washing and doing laundry, and the extent of your damp problem.

'A 7-12 litre capacity model will suit a single person living in a small flat, looking to tackle a mild damp problem. Dehumidifiers with a capacity of 14-16 litres are suitable if there are more of you creating moisture through activities such as showering, cooking and washing clothes at home, or your damp problem is more severe. If you have a lot of moisture you need to get rid of fast, then you'll likely want a model with a large capacity of 18+ litres.'

Get more tips on how to buy the best dehumidifier.

How to recycle old appliances

If you're looking to replace an ageing dehumidifier by shopping the winter sales, make sure you dispose of your old one in a sustainable way.

One option is kerbside collection for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre, or hand them over to retailers that have their own recycling schemes.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, consult our guide on how to recycle electrical items.