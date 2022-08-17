Cheap holidays for October half term

Autumn flights are almost always cheaper than summer ones. The exception is the half-term holiday, when prices typically soar.

However, there are still half-term bargains to be had if you book now. We’ve crunched data from Skyscanner and found flights available for less than £30 return.

The more flexible you are with your choice of destination, the less you’ll spend but we found flights for less than £70 return to Portugal and less than £50 to Italy and Spain.

Cheap flights to France

Limoges £28 return, average maximum temperature of 17℃ in October

This, frequently overlooked, town in southwest central France was the cheapest place in the world for half-term flights from the UK, according to the data.

Yet wander along the cobbled streets of the Old Town, centred on Rue De La Boucherie, and you’ll find all the boulangeries and cafés you could dream of, even if you’re not interested in the exquisite ceramics that are the town’s main claim to fame.

The surrounding area, Limousin, is one of the most peaceful parts of France, a pretty patchwork of lakes and rivers, steep valleys and wooded hills.

Marseille £33 return, average maximum temperature of 19℃ in October

The warmest city in France, and the second biggest, Marseille’s renaissance started almost 10 years ago when it was European Capital of Culture.

The old port was pedestrianised and redesigned by British architect Norman Foster, with museums and galleries opening among the docks. Despite this it still retains its energy and grit as the gateway to North Africa.

Just 35 minutes along the coast is the picture-perfect fishing village of Cassis, with its rocky coves, colourful sea-front houses and famous boutiques.

Cheap flights to Italy

Milan £46 return, average maximum temperature of 18℃ in October

One of the great world capitals for fashion, Milan is also home to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper as well as the multi-spired, gothic cathedral Duomo.

Less than 40 minutes away by train, or just under an hour’s drive, you can reach Lake Como, with the other Great Lakes only slightly further away.

Cheap flights to Spain

Bilbao £47 return, average maximum temperature of 20℃ in October

The titanium-grey curves of Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum still look sinuously futuristic, 25 years after it opened. But although that kickstarted the Basque city’s current status as Northern Spain’s centre of culture and arts, it’s also a great food destination.

Bilbao doesn’t have as many Michelin-starred restaurants as San Sebastian - an hour’s drive east along the coast - but the pintxos - tapas on sticks - are just as good.

Zaragoza £61 return, average maximum temperature of 21℃ in October

The capital of ancient Aragon - in Spain’s inland North East - is an elegant, prosperous-looking place of pleasant, pedestrianised shopping streets as well as exceptional, baroque architecture.

Its classic postcard image is the Basilica of Pilar, its golden masonry reflected in the River Ebro. But it also has one of the best-preserved Moorish buildings in Northern Spain, the Aljafería Palace, which is now the seat of the region’s parliament.

Cheap flights to Portugal

Porto £69 return, average maximum temperature of 21℃ in October

Portugal’s great northern city rises up through cobbled, winding streets on both banks of the River Douro. Its colourful houses and elegant bridges that cross the river are just as pretty as Lisbon, with the same great food and wine, but with fewer crowds.

Port lovers can visit some familiar names - Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Taylor’s and others - on the southern bank of the river.

Even more appealing is a trip down the Douro rive, through the terraced hillsides where the grapes are grown.

How to get cheap flights

We asked Skyscanner for the cheapest flights from the UK, booking on 12 August for a holiday from 22 October to 29 October.

Skyscanner’s search tool allows you to choose ‘everywhere’ as your destination and view a whole month to find the cheapest flights from your nearest airports.

You can also set up flight alerts to be emailed when fares on a particular date rise or fall.

Find out more about how to save on flights here.