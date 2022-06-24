5 of the best value Spanish islands to visit this summer (and one to avoid)

Looking for a Spanish island break? Understandably holidaymakers are worried about rising costs of travel in 2022. That’s why we’ve calculated the price of a week-long holiday in the peak summer season and found which islands offer the best value for money.

We compared the average prices for flights and a seven-night stay for two in eight of the most popular Spanish islands across the Balearics and Canaries.

The ones which came out the cheapest are outlined below, plus the least affordable island during the peak season, according to our research.

The prices quoted are for stays in August 2022. Skyscanner provided the data for flight prices while hotel prices were calculated by Kayak. Unfortunately, we couldn’t include La Palma in our results as there wasn’t enough data available.

What are the entry requirements for the Canaries and Balearics?

All holidaymakers over the age of 12 will need proof of either: full Covid-19 vaccination (and a booster if your final dose was more than 270 days before departure), a negative pre-departure test, or evidence of a recent recovery from Covid to visit the Spanish islands.

In addition, all travellers will need to complete a Spanish health control form before departure.

The rules for children and teenagers are slightly different. See our full guide to the Spanish islands entry requirements for more details.

New guidelines for holidaymakers in Spain

In a bid to crackdown on the anti-social behaviour that has blighted some tourist hotspots in the past, a host of new rules have been introduced to popular Spanish destinations.

In Mallorca, restaurants won’t allow diners entry if they are only wearing swimwear and holidaymakers face a €250 fine if caught walking the streets bare-chested.

Meanwhile at all-inclusive hotels in some Balearic resorts, guests will only be served alcohol during mealtimes with their number of drinks capped per day.

Find a Spanish island holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays Travel , Jet2 Holidays , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders .

Fuerteventura: The best value Spanish island

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £1,070 (£535 pppw)

The Canary island of Fuerteventura has average highs of 27 degrees in August and there are hundreds of beaches where you can cool off in the turquoise sea and sink your toes into the soft, golden sand. And at £535 on average per person for a week’s break during the August peak, it also provides excellent value for money.

Esquinzo-Morro Jable and Puerto del Rosario, the capital, are among the most developed tourist spots with a wide range of hotels, restaurants, shops and beaches.

For a quieter setting, aim for the smaller resorts such as Las Playitas, a fishing village on the southeast coast. Also to the south is Costa Calma, a gateway to the Jandía Beaches where the sea is calmer.

Gran Canaria: Year-round sun for families

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £1,170 (£585 pppw)

If you’re willing to fly for over 4.5 hours then you’ll be rewarded with a more affordable Spanish island break this summer than popular hotspots closer to home.

With average highs of 27 degrees in August and bath warm sea water, sunseekers won’t be disappointed.

The dramatic scenery of this volcanic island appeals to holidaymakers of all ages whether they prefer to unwind on its black and golden sandy beaches, go hiking or biking in the mountains or spend evenings exploring traditional villages and local cuisine.

Lanzarote: Epic scenery for adventurous travellers

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £1,271 (£636 pppw)

Known for its year-round sun, this Canary island tops 28 degrees in August. While average flight prices are among the highest at £272, with an average nightly hotel rate of £104, it works out to be one of the more affordable Spanish summer destinations.

And it’s not just sea and sand it has to offer. Beyond the lively resorts, adventurous holidaymakers can head to Timangaya National Park or the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) to see its striking red lava fields. It’s also home to wineries in La Geria.

Tempted by Greece rather than Spain? Find the Greek islands offering the best value for money.

Mallorca: Popular pick for families

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £1,432 (£716 pppw)

The largest island in the Balearics, Mallorca enjoys a whopping 300 days of sunshine each year, making it an ideal destination to soak up the vitamin D.

When we checked for August 2022 hotel rates and flights for a seven night trip it averaged at £716 per person. While more expensive than the Canaries during the peak summer, it is one of the more affordable Balearics and is only a 2.5 hour flight from the UK.

Choose between flopping on one of Mallorca’s 262 sandy beaches or if you’re feeling more adventurous, base yourself near the island’s craggy backbone - the Serra de Tramuntana mountains. Here you can hike among olive and orange groves on your way up to picturesque hilltop villages such as Valldemossa, known for its iconic green-shuttered stone houses.

Menorca: Low-key Balearics

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £1,448 (£724 pppw)

Menorca’s unspoiled terrain is ideal for walkers and cyclists. The Cami de Cavalls coastal path encircling the island takes you past rocky, turquoise bays, flowering meadows and soft, sandy beaches.

Mahon, the capital, provides a snapshot of its Georgian past in its maze of streets while traditional fishing boats bob among brilliant white yachts down in the harbour. This lesser-visited Balearic is one of the better value options for the peak season at £724 per person.

Ibiza: Ideal for couples (with a large budget)

Average price for a one week holiday for two in August: £2,205 (£1,102 pppw)

Ibiza may have a reputation as a party island but there is much more to discover if you're willing to look for it, unfortunately during the peak summer season it comes with a hefty price tag (£1,103 per person). Beyond the heaving nightclubs of Ibiza Town and San Antonio are serene beaches, secret coves and scuba diving sites. And in recent years, yoga retreats and wellness programmes have become popular on the island. Parque natural de ses Salines to the south with its calm beaches, salt flats and wetlands is the ideal place to watch the sunset while spotting wildlife.

Meanwhile, the winding Carrer de Cala Tarida road connects beaches and bars on the west coast and to the north of the island are sites for snorkelling and cliff jumping.