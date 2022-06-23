Do air purifying plants really work?

Google 'houseplants for indoor air pollution' and you'll find many home décor websites, online shops and cute Pinterest and Instagram accounts touting the benefits of houseplants for purifying your air.

Air pollution inside can be three times worse than outside, according to a 2019 study commissioned for environment charity Global Action Plan.

So do houseplants offer a natural, cheap, easily accessible and attractive way to clean the air?

Read on to find out, plus discover other, simple ways to freshen up the air in your home.

Video: can plants clean the air in your home?

Stylish indoor plants

Houseplants are as popular as ever, particularly among urban millennials who don't have a garden.

African violet, aloe vera, Boston fern, English ivy, heart leaf philodendron, money plant, parlour palm, peace lily, snake plant (also known, rather unpleasantly, as mother-in-law's tongue) and succulents are among those frequently featured in articles rounding up the 'best air purifying plants for the home'.

These articles will often cite – usually rather loosely – a 1989 study by NASA of indoor plants in space-station environments. These were the first studies to highlight plants' capacity for air purification. Research in this field, however, has now moved on.

Do houseplants purify the air?

In certain circumstances, and to a limited degree.

We spoke to Dr Tijana Blanusa, principal horticultural scientist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Dr Blanusa explained that research into the impact of houseplants on indoor air quality has intensified over the past few years – particularly the ability of plants to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as those emitted from paints and furnishings.

Dr Blanusa told us: ‘Our research into the removal of gaseous pollutants is showing promise. And there is mounting evidence that plants in an office can have a positive impact on wellbeing.

‘Studies have shown significant self-reported improvements on attention spans, creativity and productivity among office workers.’

When CO2 builds up, it results in drowsiness, dizziness and headaches, and creates an impression of a stuffy, closed house.

VOCs can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, nausea and loss of coordination. They can also exacerbate asthma symptoms, attack your nervous system and potentially lead to cancer.

Recently, a March 2022 study by researchers at the University of Birmingham and published in the journal Air Quality Atmosphere and Health, found that certain houseplants could reduce the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in a room by 20 per cent.

Researchers tested three plants; a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii), Corn plant (Dracaena fragrans) and fern arum (Zamioculcas zamiifolia). Each plant was put by itself into a test chamber containing levels of NO2 comparable to an office situated next to a busy road for one hour.

All the plants, regardless of species, were able to remove around half the NO2 in the chamber. The performance of the plants was not dependent on the plants’ environment, for example, whether it was in light or dark conditions, and whether the soil was wet or dry.

The team also calculated what these results might mean for a small office (15m3) and a medium-sized office (100m3) with different levels of ventilation.

In a poorly ventilated small office with high levels of air pollution, they calculated that five houseplants would reduce NO2 levels by around 20 per cent.

In the larger space, the effect would be smaller – 3.5 per cent, though this effect would be increased by adding more plants.

Should you buy a houseplant to boost your indoor air quality?

Every little helps when it comes to air quality. Houseplants can be one tool in your armoury when you're combatting air pollution – and they generally make your home a more pleasant place to be.

But you'd need vast numbers of plants (and they'd need to be the right plants, maintained under optimum conditions) to make a discernible difference to your indoor air quality.

So, there's no need to go buying plants for the sake of your air quality if you didn't otherwise want them.

Crucially, you should temper your expectations. Don't assume that you're breathing cleaner air just because you've got a few Instagrammable plants.

Houseplants for overall wellness

Air quality aside, houseplants can enhance our lives in a number of ways.

A study by the RHS and the University of Reading found that rounded, leafy houseplants give the biggest boost to wellbeing.

Participants scored plants on how beautiful, interesting, uplifting and relaxing they found them, with preferred plants found to give the greatest benefit to wellbeing.

Researchers used images of various species and styles of houseplants to show that people react positively to lush, green plants with a rounded, dense canopy – similar to that of many of the nation’s favourite houseplants such as weeping fig (Ficus benjamina), Calathea and Swiss cheese plant (Monstera deliciosa).

Palms were found to have particularly positive associations, as they reminded people of holidays and happy memories.

You also need to make sure you’re looking after your plants properly. The researchers found that unhealthy plants reflected negatively on participants' perceptions of their indoor environment, and reduced feelings of wellbeing.

Dr Blanusa, who was involved in this study says: ‘Houseplants can play an important role in improving mental health and well-being in the indoor environment. Not everyone has a garden, but most of us can find space for a houseplant.

‘Choose plants that are easy to care for and maintain with the right support – such as self-watering containers for thirsty plants such as peace lilies (Spathiphyllum wallisii) – or choose less water-demanding plants such as Zamioculcas, to ensure they stay healthy and continue to provide benefits to your wellbeing.’

Other ways to improve indoor air quality

Open a window

If there's a bad smell in your house, open a window (and track down the source) rather than spraying air freshener.

But be strategic about when you do this, and avoid times when there's likely to be lots of traffic outside. Research by the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) earlier this year highlighted the need to think carefully about when you open your windows: in some circumstances, it could have a negative impact on your air quality.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has an air pollution forecast map which you can use to check pollution levels by postcode.

Avoid scented products

Cut down on your use of scented products, such as perfumes, and easily inhaled sprays, such as hairspray.

Prevent humidity building up

Open a window and switch on your cooker hood and extractor fans during and after cooking.

Do the same with your bathroom window and extractor fan after showering. Find out more about avoiding mould in your bathroom.

Keep an eye out for signs of damp and buy a moisture absorber or dehumidifier if needed: use our dehumidifier reviews to find a good one.

For more advice on reducing indoor air pollution, head over to our guide to improving your indoor air quality at home.

Air purifiers: can they help?

Another option is to buy an air purifier, although there are limits to what they can do.

Air purifiers can't clear the air of large, heavy allergens that have settled quickly on furniture and carpets. They can only remove allergens that are floating in the air.

Air purifiers that only have a mechanical filter can't capture odours or gases. Those that have an activated carbon filter are designed to do so.

Still, an air purifier can reduce the level of pollution in your home, as long as you buy a good one.

An air purifier may be particularly helpful if you suffer from hay fever and want to reduce your exposure to pollen, or you have a respiratory condition and find that high levels of pollutants triggers your symptoms.

