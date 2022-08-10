Do I need to use a child car seat in an Uber?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Taking your child in a taxi service such as Uber? Do you need a child car seat or not?
We asked 2,004 parents with a child under the age of five whether they thought it was true or false that you can be fined for not using a car seat in a taxi, and 52% believe that they could be fined.
These parents are actually mistaken: children can travel without a child car seat in a taxi, minicab or Uber. However, there are additional rules to follow when using this type of transport. Keep scrolling for the official guidelines.
If you're driving the car, it's always your responsibility to make sure that all child passengers are sitting in a car seat, whether or not they are your children.
There is one exception, though. If there's an unforeseen emergency and it's only a short distance, then a child aged three or older can use an adult seat belt for the duration, but they must sit in the rear of the car.
However, children under the age of three shouldn't be transported without a car seat in a car, under any circumstances.
If there's no room for a third child car seat in the rear of your car and you've got three little ones to transport, one of the car seats can be used in the front passenger seat, but only if the airbag for that seat is deactivated.
Or any children aged three or older can sit in the back and be secured using the adult seat belt.
But we would always advise using a car seat for children where possible so that you're not putting your child's life at risk.
