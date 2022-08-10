Do I need to use a child car seat in an Uber?

Taking your child in a taxi service such as Uber? Do you need a child car seat or not?

We asked 2,004 parents with a child under the age of five whether they thought it was true or false that you can be fined for not using a car seat in a taxi, and 52% believe that they could be fined.

These parents are actually mistaken: children can travel without a child car seat in a taxi, minicab or Uber. However, there are additional rules to follow when using this type of transport. Keep scrolling for the official guidelines.

See our shortlist of the best child car seats.

Kids in Ubers: three things you need to know

Whether you're taking an Uber or another private hire vehicle, the law states that if the driver doesn't provide the correct child car seat, infants can travel without one. The child must sit on a rear seat and if they're three years old or over, they need to wear a seat belt. Children under three years old are not required to wear a seat belt, but they must travel on a rear seat, too.

See our guide to the child car seat laws in the UK. Or, if you're heading on holiday we also reveal the child car seat laws around the world.

Do you need a child car seat in a minibus, coach or van?

On a coach , children can legally travel without a child car seat or a seat belt if neither is available.

, children can legally travel without a child car seat or a seat belt if neither is available. If travelling on a minibus , all children must travel in seats behind the driver and if a child is three or older, a child car seat must be used if there's one available. If there's no child car seat, or it's unsuitable for the child, then an adult seat belt should be used.

, all children must travel in seats behind the driver and if a child is three or older, a child car seat must be used if there's one available. If there's no child car seat, or it's unsuitable for the child, then an adult seat belt should be used. When transporting a child in a van, a child car seat must be used by law just as when travelling by car. Unless, that is, the child is over the age of 12, or taller than 135cm, in which case an adult seat belt will suffice.

When else can a child travel without a child car seat?

If you're driving the car, it's always your responsibility to make sure that all child passengers are sitting in a car seat, whether or not they are your children.

There is one exception, though. If there's an unforeseen emergency and it's only a short distance, then a child aged three or older can use an adult seat belt for the duration, but they must sit in the rear of the car.

However, children under the age of three shouldn't be transported without a car seat in a car, under any circumstances.

If there's no room for a third child car seat in the rear of your car and you've got three little ones to transport, one of the car seats can be used in the front passenger seat, but only if the airbag for that seat is deactivated.

Or any children aged three or older can sit in the back and be secured using the adult seat belt.

But we would always advise using a car seat for children where possible so that you're not putting your child's life at risk.

See our round-up of the best child car seats.