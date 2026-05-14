7 everyday essentials you could be overpaying for – and what to buy instead

We all have our favourite go-to products, but what you're familiar with doesn't always provide the best value for money. In reality, you could be paying more for the brand name than real performance.

From kettles to electric toothbrushes, our independent tests have uncovered seven everyday essentials, where well-known and pricier products were outperformed by cheaper alternatives.

By making these smart swaps, you could save money without compromising on quality. In fact, across all seven examples, the price difference between our recommended picks and more expensive rivals adds up to around £600.

Join Which? or log in now to reveal which products outperformed pricier brands in our expert tests.

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1. Rechargeable batteries

Rechargeable batteries from leading brands often cost significantly more, but the higher price doesn't always provide the best performance, capacity or value for money.

Our expert reviews of rechargeable batteries for power-hungry devices reveal some budget-friendly options that last longer on a single charge than pricier alternatives.

We compared rechargeable batteries from a popular brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Rechargeable batteries Test score Battery life on

a single charge Long-term use (overall) Charge retention Stated capacity achieved Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 81% 7 hr 54 min ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ Yes 65% 7 hr 30 min ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ Yes

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The Best Buy from a cheaper alternative impressed us with its exceptional battery life, while batteries from a popular brand struggled to retain their charge when not in use.

Our expert says:

'Rechargeable batteries can reduce your carbon footprint and save you money if you use a lot of disposables.'

Callum Pears, Which? rechargeable batteries expert

See our full reviews of the best rechargeable batteries

2. Kettles

A sleek, retro-style kettle that perfectly complements your kitchen can be tempting. However, looks can often mislead when it comes to performance and reliability.

Some stylish models prioritise design over functionality and may hide flaws, such as slow boil times, poor energy efficiency and noisy operation.

That's where our kettle reviews can help. We look beyond style to help you avoid the shoddy models.

We compared a kettle from a big brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Kettle Test score Speed Quietness Minimum fill Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 77% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 38% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

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One kettle we recommend as both a Best Buy and Great Value pick stands out for its fast boiling time, ease of use and eco-friendly low minimum fill, all at a fantastic price.

On the other hand, a Don't Buy kettle from a leading brand seriously underperformed, despite its high price.

Our expert says:

'Our expert testing has found that some poor performers come at a premium price, yet struggle with basic tasks such as filtering limescale or boiling quickly.

'If you don't look beyond the surface, you could end up with a kettle that's frustrating to use and costly to run.'

Brianna Watson, Which? kettles expert

See our full reviews of the best kettles

3. Electric toothbrushes

While a good electric toothbrush can keep your pearly whites sparkling and bright, a higher price doesn't always guarantee better results – and some expensive models may not deliver a superior clean.

Our expert tests have found big differences in brushing performance, battery life and ease of use, even among models from the same brand.

We compared an electric toothbrush from a big brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Electric toothbrush Test score Cleaning performance Battery life Cleaning modes Type Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 72% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 28 mins 3 Oscillating-rotating 64% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 82 mins 5 Oscillating to the right and left

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We found a Great Value electric toothbrush that proves you don't need to splash out hundreds of pounds to keep your teeth clean and healthy.

Conversely, a toothbrush from a popular brand costs a hefty price and offers five cleaning modes, but was outscored by cheaper models in our reviews.

Our expert says:

'To earn a Best Buy recommendation, a model must excel at both cleaning performance and battery life, which is why our reviews tell you the exact run and recharge times for every brush.'

Manca Virant, Which? electric toothbrushes expert

See our full reviews of the best electric toothbrushes

4. Kitchen knives

Excellent kitchen knives can transform chopping, slicing and dicing into a pleasure – not a pain. However, our independent tests show that the perfect knife doesn't need to cost a fortune.

We compared a kitchen knife from a big brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Kitchen knife Test score Comfort Ease of use Sharpness after use Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 94% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 64% ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

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One knife proved a sharp and sturdy – yet safe – slicer for a budget price. It was also effortless to use and comfortable to hold, getting both our Best Buy and Great Value recommendations.

Meanwhile, another kitchen knife struggled to justify its premium price, earning lower scores for its lack of comfort and sharpness retention.

Our expert says:

'Our tests show that paying more doesn't always guarantee you a better kitchen knife.

'While one knife blew our testers away with its quality at such a low price point, another, more expensive rival left us wanting more, struggling with basic chopping tasks and being uncomfortable to hold.'

Louise Sayers, Which? kitchen knives expert

See our full reviews of the best kitchen knives

5. Toilet roll

Toilet paper is the ultimate everyday essential, with a variety of choices available from major brands and supermarket own-labels.

When choosing loo roll, consider comfort, absorbency, strength and dissolvability. Overlooking these factors could lead to poor value for money – or even clogged pipes.

We compared an expensive toilet roll from a big-name brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Toilet roll Test score Comfort Strength Disolvability Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 96% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ 42% ★ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

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One of the Best Buys from our expert reviews offers an impressive combination of strength, comfort, high absorbency and quick dissolution.

In comparison, a pricier toilet roll – although scoring well for its strength and dissolvability – was named a Don't Buy due to its lack of comfort.

Our expert says:

'Our tests found the most expensive toilet rolls aren't always the best and a higher ply count doesn't always guarantee better quality. Typically, the best toilet rolls are those that combine strong durability with excellent absorbency.'

Hardeep Channa, Which? toilet roll expert

See our full reviews of the best toilet rolls

6. Baked beans

Baked beans are about as everyday as it gets. Whether piled on toast or spooned over a jacket potato, they're a popular choice for a quick, filling and affordable meal.

But when it comes to stocking up, should you splash out on a big brand, or will a supermarket tin hit that distinctively sweet, tomatoey spot just as well?

To find out, we put Britain's beloved comfort food to the test, asking 60 baked-bean lovers to rate the flavour, appearance and texture of 12 different cans.

We compared baked beans from a big brand alongside a cheaper supermarket own-label. Log in or join Which? to unlock the products below:

Baked beans Test score Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 77% 76%

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While one of the big brands from our baked beans taste test was a favourite with our panel, it was pipped at the post by a budget supermarket tin.

Our expert says:

'You don't need to spend big to get a great-tasting staple.

'Our top performers impressed tasters with their balanced sweetness, appealing texture and all-round consistency.'

Sarah Joan Ross, Which? food and health editor

See our full reviews of the best baked beans

7. Electric shavers

For those who use electric shavers as part of their daily routine, it pays to choose wisely.

Our expert reviews reveal that a higher price doesn't always offer a better performance. In fact, some cheaper models outperformed pricier options, highlighting big differences in closeness of shave, skin irritation and ease of use.

We compared an expensive shaver from a big brand alongside a cheaper rival. Log in or join Which? to unlock these products below:

Electric shaver Test score One-day stubble close shave Three-day stubble close shave Type Precision trimmer included? Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Get Digital access £9.99 per month, cancel at any time. Already a member?

Log in 89% ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Foil Yes 73% ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ Rotary Yes

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While one of the Best Buys delivered superior shaving results, another model cost twice the price and achieved a lower score in our rigorous tests.

Our expert says:

'When our panel of testers try out and compare each electric shaver we test, they have no idea how much any of them cost – it's all about the shave.

'Our results also ignore bells and whistles, such as endless attachments, fancy travel cases and wireless charging bases, which all add a lot to the cost of purchase.

'If it gives a smooth, comfortable shave and is easy to clean, it will earn our recommendation. We've found shavers don't need to cost a lot to offer that.'

Joel Bates, Which? electric shavers expert

See our full reviews of the best electric shavers

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