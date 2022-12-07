Guilt-free gifts: tips for shopping and giving sustainably

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, there’s pressure on us all to buy, buy, buy at this time of year.

But if you and your loved ones are trying to avoid a seasonal shopping frenzy, it's possible to seek out more sustainable ways to spend your money and give presents that don't contribute to throwaway culture.

Here are some of the best sustainable gifting tips to help you treat your nearest and dearest while being kind to the planet this festive season.

1. Give experiences

An unwanted gift that sits in a cupboard isn't just a waste of money, it's also a waste of all the energy and resources that went into making it. If you've got friends or relatives who don’t want or need more ‘stuff’, it's worth thinking about what else you can give instead.

An 'experience' gift won’t end up gathering dust. Treating your loved ones to a day out together - whether it's a concert, an exhibition, a meal or an activity - can be a great way to make memories.

Gift memberships or subscriptions are also a good option and give the recipient the flexibility to enjoy them at their own leisure.

If they're particularly eco-minded, subscriptions to not-for-profit or charitable organisations that promote or protect the environment, wildlife or nature are a great choice that will last all year round.

Memberships such as the National Trust , RSPB , Royal Horticultural Society , or local Wildlife Trusts near you can make excellent presents.

For those with other interests, the possibilities are endless. Art galleries, theatres, sports clubs and others often have gift-able membership trials.

2. Make it personal

If you’re feeling crafty, handmade and upcycled gifts can be tailored for the recipient and can often be made relatively cheaply.

DIY gifts don’t always need lots of creative talent. You'll find a host of tutorials and how-to videos online to help steer you in the right direction, whether it's for handmade snacks, freshly baked cookies or homemade bath bombs.

For the particularly creative, you could upcycle unwanted fabric to make something new. With winter drawing in, handmade draught excluders, hot water bottle covers, or blankets may be appreciated by friends who feel the cold.

And if you lack the talent, or the time, you could write personalised gift coupons instead.

Think of ways you could offer to spend time with or help the recipient: a country walk, breakfast in bed, a romantic date night, cleaning the house, mowing the lawn, or playing their favourite game. Just write a coupon – or a whole list of coupons – for them to redeem whenever they choose.

3. Buy sustainably made gifts

If you want to support businesses that make and sell eco-friendly and sustainable products, there’s plenty of choice.

For inspiration, try browsing Ethical Superstore , which rounds up plastic-free gifts, green gardening supplies, foodie treats, beauty products and more. They also sell sustainable Christmas decorations, crackers, cards, and gift wrap.

Where your budget allows, the most sustainable way to shop is to 'buy less but better'. Seek out high quality products that may last a lifetime.

For example, online retailer Buy Me Once sells gifts that should last, including clothes and accessories, kitchenware, home furnishings, electronics and more, some of which have a lifetime guarantee.

Other eco-friendly online retailers such as Wearth also stock ethically sourced and environmentally conscious gifts, including handmade, made in the UK, and plastic-free options, plus cards, wrapping paper and tags.

4. Shop small and local

Small businesses owners with bricks-and-mortar stores have really struggled through Covid-19 and now the cost of living crisis. Spending just some of your budget in local, independent shops could make a real difference and help keep your local high street going.

Not every independent shop sells sustainable products, but you’re more likely to be able to ask the owner or sales assistant for information on where and how items are made.

Here are four places to find and support small, independent retailers:

Your local high street

Independent high street retailers need our support more than ever. Smaller shops often sell local, handmade products that you won’t find in chain stores.

Even if you can’t shop locally in person, many high street shops also sell through a website, social media page, or online marketplace. Following your local independent shops on social media can be a good way to boost their business and find out when they're holding special events or sales.

For books, music, and movies, check out Hive , which supports high street bookshops by giving them an online presence and pays them a commission.

Or try Trouva , which lists independent bricks-and-mortar boutiques and excludes online-only sellers. It’s Europe-wide, but you can limit your search to the UK, or use it to find shops in your local area.

Indie Week

Indie Week is run by Just a Card, a grassroots campaign that encourages people to buy from small, independent businesses. This year’s event has just ended but their partnership with the online Handmade Hour Christmas Fair continues until 23 December, showcasing products from artists, makers, independent shops, and small businesses.

Specialist online marketplaces

For unique handmade items delivered to your door, online marketplaces featuring independent sellers are the place to go.

Perhaps the most popular of these is Etsy , but bear in mind that not everything listed is handmade or made locally. Production may be outsourced to factories, so check listings carefully for details, and use the filter options to find local sellers with genuinely handmade or vintage items.

Not on the High Street currently lists only UK-based sellers and is selective about who can join. Shoppers can search for items that are made in Britain and/or are eco-friendly.

The smaller Folksy describes itself as the ‘home of British craft’, while relative newcomer NuMonday also provides a platform for UK artists and makers. Both list only UK-based sellers.

While such platforms are a good way for small businesses and craftspeople to reach a wider audience, they all charge various monthly fees, listing fees, or commission, which reduces the amount the seller receives.

So if you can buy direct from the seller’s own website or shop, more of your money goes directly into their pocket.

Local markets

There are hundreds of festive markets every weekend during December, hosted by high streets, community groups, schools and more, where you’ll find local traders and handmade products galore.

Here is a list of some of the larger central London markets . Most big towns and cities host a Christmas market, but you'll find many smaller ones too.

Check your council's website or local social media pages to find markets and pop-up events in your area. Do try to buy a little something – even if it’s just a mince pie – to support your local community.

5. Support a charity

Charity shops can be cheap places to find a bargain Christmas present. If you're arranging a Secret Santa, you could have a rule that all gifts have to be bought second-hand or from charity shops.

Many of the larger charities have online shops as well. Some, like Oxfam and WWF , sell a range of ethical and eco-friendly gifts online.

If you think your loved one would appreciate the getsure, you could forgo a present entirely and make a donation to a cause that means something to them instead. There are lots of options, such as planting a tree or adopting a tiger – just check the website of your favourite charity to see what they offer.

Most charities have gifting options where they will send a card to the recipient to show what your donation has bought or supported.

6. Don't forget the sustainable wrapping

If you've chosen an eco-friendly present, you’ll want to keep up the good work with sustainable gift wrap.

Look for wrapping paper made from recycled or FSC-certified paper, and avoid holographic or foil-based wrap. Designs with glitter decoration are also usually non-recyclable.

Find out more about how to recycle wrapping paper.

The best option for recycling is to use plain brown parcel paper, with paper parcel tape, paper-based washi tape, or natural string. Avoid plastic tape and ribbon; decorate with paper or fabric ribbons and bows instead – you can always save and reuse them.

Alternatively, search online for tips on Japanese wrapping techniques such as furoshiki, which uses cloth to wrap and transport gifts without any tape at all. You can buy ready-made furoshiki wraps or re-purpose unwanted scarves or other fabric to make your own unique, reusable gift wrap.

7. Reduce unwanted gifts

If your circle of friends and/or family agree, there are a couple of ways you can cut down on unwanted gifts.

Turn the clock back to childhood days and write a list. Rather than send it to Santa, share the lists with one another. That way, everyone has an idea of what you actually want or need, and you won't be taking unwanted items to the charity shop this January.

Agree a price limit beforehand if you're on a budget.

Alternatively, arrange a Secret Santa. Collect the name of each participant and pair them up so everyone buys a gift for the person they're matched with. If you're able to get together, you can actually draw the names out of a hat, but many websites offer online draws using email addresses.

Again, you'll need to agree a price limit, but this is a great way of limiting your spending as you only need to buy one gift.

