How much does it cost to leave a fan on overnight?

If you’ve been tossing and turning trying to get to sleep in high temperatures, you may be tempted to leave your electric fan blowing all night.

But with some of the highest electricity prices we've ever seen, is this racking up a hefty bill? And can leaving a fan on actually affect your health or safety?

How much electricity does a fan use?

We’ve crunched the numbers to find out the very best and worst fans we’ve tested when it comes to how much energy they use.

Energy use varies between different types of fan, and by brand. Generally speaking, desk fans are smaller so will use less energy, whereas bigger pedestal or tower fans use more energy, making them more expensive to run.

Of course, the cost of running a fan will depend how long you sleep for – for our calculations we’ve taken a typical 8 hours of sleep and assumed people will leave it on for that whole time. We've assumed an electricity cost of 30p per kWh - the average price capped rate from 1 July.

Desk fans



Energy consumption (W) Energy consumption in KWh for 8 hours Running cost overnight (pence) Overall average for tested desk fans 21.11 0.17 5p Average for Best Buy desk fans 7.73 0.06 2p Top scoring Best Buy desk fan 2.60 0.02 1p Average for Don't Buy desk fans 35.70 0.29 9p Lowest scoring Don't Buy desk fan 39.70 0.32 10p

Tower fans



Energy consumption (W) Energy consumption in KWh for 8 hours Running cost overnight (pence) Overall average for tested tower fans 23.77 0.19 6p Average for Best Buy tower fans 14.90 0.12 4p Top scoring Best Buy tower fan 14.90 0.12 4p Average for Don't Buy tower fans 28.40 0.23 7p Lowest scoring Don't Buy tower fan 33.20 0.27 8p

Pedestal



Energy consumption (W) Energy consumption in KWh for 8 hours Running cost overnight (£) Overall average for tested pedestal fans 30.56 0.24 7p Average for Best Buy pedestal fans 12.05 0.10 3p Top scoring Best Buy pedestal fan 9.80 0.08 2p Average for Don't Buy pedestal fans 34.15 0.27 8p Lowest scoring Don't Buy pedestal fan 42.20 0.34 10p

We've looked at running costs for all sorts of electrical appliances, to help you get a handle on your energy bills this summer.

Take a look at our round up of how much your appliances cost to run.

Is it safe to leave a fan running all night?

The charity Electrical Safety First does not recommend leaving a fan on all night as there’s always a risk that the motor could overheat and start a fire while you’re asleep.

It recommends buying from a reputable retailer and to avoid second-hand fans as there could be hidden electrical problems you aren’t aware of.

We recognise that on really hot nights, having to turn off a fan just as you’re going to sleep might be unbearable. As a compromise, you could opt for a fan that has a timer so it switches itself off after a set period – we recommend an hour or less – so it's not running all night.

There are other reasons to avoid leaving a fan running for hours on end while you sleep.

Health experts have stated that dust and pollen can accumulate on the blades, circulating it around your room, which means you’ll wake up feeling blocked up or with dried out nasal passages. It’s worth occasionally taking your fan apart (while unplugged of course) and wiping down the blades to avoid dust build up.

Our electric fan reviews will flag if a model is easy or difficult to wipe clean.

Three fans tested by Which?

MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator, £35

This electric desk fan from Meaco is battery powered and charged by a USB-C cable. It doesn’t oscillate (move from side to side) but you can tilt the fan head.

Electriq IQ-PureCoolUVW, £100

This is a tower fan with a built-in HEPA air filter and more than a stylistic nod to the pricier Dyson electric fans and purifiers on the market.

Duux Whisper, £130

This pedestal fan can also be converted into a desk fan by removing part of the stand post.

Other ways to keep cool at night

Ice pack

Drape an ice pack over your forehead or on the inside of your wrist to feel cooler.

Natural fibre bedding

Linen, cotton or bamboo bedding will be breathable, helping air to circulate and keep you cool.

Sleep under a damp sheet

If it's really hot, wash or wet a flat sheet, then put it through the spin cycle of your washing machine so it’s damp but not sopping.

Choose a cooling mattress

Our mattress reviews find out whether they feel hot or cool to sleep on. Make sure you choose a cooling model if you regularly overheat.

Sleep downstairs

Heat rises through your home, so set up camp in your living room (or on the first floor if you normally sleep in a loft room) and you’ll notice a change in the temperature.

Shut your curtains during the day

This will stop the heat of the sun warming up the air in your bedroom.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol or large meals just before bed

All of these require processing or digesting, which will raise your core body temperature.

