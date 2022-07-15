Should you buy an air conditioner or an electric fan this summer?

We’re in the middle of a heatwave, and it’s likely the temperature in your home has risen to an uncomfortable level. Investing in an electric fan or air conditioner can help you beat the heat, but which is right for you?



In most cases, a cheap and reliable electric fan will get the job done. The best electric fans we've tested are a breeze to use, you can easily store them in the cupboard once the typical British weather returns and they use less electricity than an air conditioner.

However, if your home frequently gets ridiculously hot, a fan might not be enough. Our expert lab tests prove that the right air conditioner will cool an entire room in no time.

Below, we've compared electric fans and portable air conditioners on a range of important categories to help you choose which is right for you, and found some example models you might want to take a look at.

Air cons vs electric fans: how do they work?

An electric fan doesn't cool the air in your home: it moves air around, allowing your sweat to evaporate faster and leaving you feeling cooler. Air conditioners will physically lower the temperature of a room. Both will work wonders on a hot day, but a portable air conditioner will have a more powerful impact.

So, if you're using a fan, you'll need to be close to it to feel the benefit. Whereas, if you walk into a room that contains a Which? Best Buy portable air conditioner, you should feel the effects from wherever you're stood.

Because of the different way these devices work, a portable air conditioner will use much more energy than an electric fan. If your portable air con doesn't come with a window sealing kit - as you'll need to dangle the hose out of an open window - it will be even less energy-efficient, as more warm air will be gushing in for the portable air conditioner to tackle.

Air cons vs electric fans: size and storage

Portable air conditioners are bulky and unwieldy. If you're short on storage space, an electric fan is the obvious choice.

A compact desk fan, designed to sit by your side on a table or (as the name suggests) desk, could be the way to go if you're overheating while you work from home.

Even if they won't actually be on a desk, they're convenient for positioning close to you while you're sat on the sofa or on a bedside table, for example. So if you're mostly just looking to cool yourself down and want to be able to move the fan around the house with you, a desk fan is a good choice.

Desk fans are generally cheaper than tower fans, too.

Pedestal and tower fans are bigger than desk fans and a bit more cumbersome to move. They are worth considering if you want to make the whole room feel cooler, rather than just one person. They are still smaller and easier to move around than an air conditioner.

Some fans are designed so they can can extend into a pedestal fan or collapsed into a desk fan.

The bottom line: Go for a fan if you're short on space. Choose a desk fan if it's just for you, a tower or pedestal fan or multiple desk fans, if you share your home with others. A portable air conditioner will be a squeeze if you have a small home, and it will be cumbersome to move around.

Air cons vs electric fans: weight

Considering their size, you won't be surprised to hear that portable air conditioners can be rather heavy.

In fact, at the time of writing, the lightest air conditioner we've tested still weighs in at nearly 19kg, while the heaviest is around 34kg which is more than five times heavier than the heaviest fan. So you may well need some help positioning it or getting it back into storage at the end of the summer.

Desk fans aren't particularly heavy. Although pedestal and tower fans are taller and have a weighted base, they're still fairly easy to move around. We're yet to test a pedestal or tower fan that weighs more than 6kg.

The bottom line: Air conditioners are bulky and not easily moved around. You may need help to move it once the hot weather's passed. Go for an electric fan if you need something light you can move around the house.

Air cons vs electric fans: ease of use

Setting up a portable air conditioner can take some time. Some models come with a window sealing kit you''ll need to install, although these are usually only suited to sliding, sash or French windows.

Don't expect to start using your air conditioner straightaway. We've tested some that need to be left alone upright for as long as six hours before being used.

You'll need to attach the connectors to the external hose, which requires some patience. Internet-enabled air conditioners will also need adding to your wi-fi network.

You'll also need to regularly clean the dust filters and fans to keep your portable air conditioner in good condition.

The bottom line: Air conditioners take some time to set up correctly. If you want something straightforward that's ready to go right out of the box, an electric fan will be better.

Air cons vs electric fans: extra features

Some air conditioners double up as dehumidifiers, which might be a handy bonus if you also have a damp problem. But we've found that standalone dehumidifiers are usually easier to use - use our dehumidifier reviews to pick the right one for your budget.

Some air conditioners also have a sleep or night mode, which reduces the noise they make so you can keep snoozing.

More advanced air conditioners can be controlled through your smartphone.

And many have a fan-only mode - although if you plan on using that feature a lot, you might as well just buy a fan.

Electric fans aren't quite as exciting when it comes to extra features. Some do come with remote controls and some give you the option to dim any lights at night. Others have timers to help you save on energy bills.

The bottom line: Compared with electric fans, air conditioners usually have a few more features, but some electric fans also have handy extras.

Tried and tested: portable air conitioners and electric fans in the Which? lab

We’ve pulled together some information on electric fans and air conditioners that we’ve reviewed on the Which? website.

Electric fan: Challenge 16in Ped & Desk Digital Fan (393/1640), £80

Type of electric fan – Pedestal and desk

– Pedestal and desk Number of fan speeds – 8

– 8 Timer – Yes

This combination pedestal and desk fan is sold through Argos. It can be converted into a desk fan by removing the extension tube. It has eight fan settings, a remote control and a timer function that can be programmed for up to eight hours.

Will this model blow you away? Discover how this electric fan compares with its key rivals with our Challenge 16in Ped & Desk Digital Fan review.

Electric fan: Dimplex Ion Fresh Cooling Fan, £90

Type of electric fan – Tower fan

– Tower fan Number of fan speeds – 3

– 3 Timer – Yes

The Dimplex Ion Fresh Cooling Fan is a tower fan that comes with a built-in ioniser ‘to help freshen the air’. You get a choice of three fan speeds, oscillation, a timer (switching itself off up to 12 hours later), a remote control and the option to tilt the fan to direct the breeze. At night you can deactivate the display with the remote so it doesn’t disturb your sleep.

Find out if this fan is powerful enough to provide a decent breeze without being too noisy that it keeps you awake at night by reading the full review of the Dimplex Ion Fresh Cooling Fan.

Electric fan: Meaco Fan 1056, £99

Type of electric fan – Desk

– Desk Number of fan speeds – 12

– 12 Timer – Yes

This desk fan from Meaco has 12 speeds for you to choose from. It has a 12-hour timer, which means you can program it to turn off and turn on automatically. The digital display on the front lets you know the current room temperature.

It can be operated using digital touch controls or the remote control. Both let you play around with the fan light and you can also tilt the fan up or down, so you're guaranteed a cooling blast of air from where you're sitting.

Should you really spend £100 on a desk fan when there are cheaper alternatives battling for your attention? See how this one fared in our test lab with our full Meaco Fan 1056 review.

Air conditioner: AEG Chillflex Pro AXP26U338CW, £449

Number of fan speeds – Three

– Three Dehumidifying feature – Yes

– Yes Air purification feature – No

This AEG air conditioner weighs a hefty 32kg, but it has two carrying handles and castors that make it easier to move around the room.

It can be installed semi-permanently or permanently and can be set to air-conditioning mode, fan-only mode or dehumidifying mode. If you go with the latter, you'll need to attach a hose to the machine so condensed water can flow into a drip tray.

The AEG Chillflex Pro AXP26U338CW has three fan speeds: maximum, medium and minimum. An auto mode will select the best speed based on the temperature you've selected and the conditions in the room.

To find out if this is one of the best air conditioners to return from the Which? test lab, see our AEG Chillflex Pro AXP26U338CW review.

Air conditioner: Ecoair Crystal MK2 7000 BTU, £250

Number of fan speeds – 3

– 3 Dehumidifying feature – Yes

– Yes Air purification feature – No

This portable air conditioner can also be used as a dehumidifier and a fan (although we haven’t tested these functions). It’s got a claimed cooling capacity of 7,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) which means it’s suitable for small rooms and bedrooms up to 16m2.It has a remote control, timer and three fan speeds, and if you buy direct from the Ecoair website, it comes with a window kit to create a seal around the venting hose.

Find out how quickly and efficiently it can cool a room down by reading the full Ecoair Crystal MK2 7000 BTU review.

Every electric fan and air conditioner that reaches the Which? test lab is scored on the features that matter the most.

For air conditioners, we test noise levels on various cooling settings, along with ease of use and the time taken to cool a room by 10°C. Electric fans are scored on a range of criteria including performance, quietness, ease of use and energy use.

To get started head to our air conditioner reviews and electric fan reviews.