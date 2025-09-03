How to avoid scammers when you book your next holiday

In this week's episode of Which? Shorts, we explain how holiday scams are more likely to catch you out before you actually arrive at your destination.



Our advice will help you stay aware of dodgy emails that land in your inbox before you head off for your well-deserved break.

This episode was read by James Rowe, and based on Lauren Bell's article that was originally published in the September / October 2025 issue of Which? Travel Magazine.

To download a transcript of this podcast, please click here .

Start planning better holidays right here. Sign up for our free monthly Travel newsletter



Subscribe using one of the links below or go directly to Which? Shorts to find us in your favourite podcast app.