How to get cheap cinema tickets: 9 ways to save

Going to the cinema is one of the easiest family days out or date night ideas, but it isn’t as cheap as it once was, and the cost can quickly add up.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to get cheap cinema tickets in the UK if you know where to look.

Here, Which? highlights some of the best ways to cut the cost of a cinema trip – from using supermarket loyalty points and mobile phone provider rewards to timing your visit for ‘saver’ days.

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How to save money on cinema tickets

According to the UK Cinema Association, the average price of a ticket was £8.01 in 2025, but prices can vary depending on where you live, when you go and the type of screening you choose. So here are a few ways you could save a bit of cash:

1. Check your bank account perks

Depending on who you bank with, you could be entitled to free cinema tickets or discounted entry as part of your account benefits.

Club Lloyds: Club Lloyds account holders can choose six free cinema tickets per year as their annual 'lifestyle benefit'. Tickets can be redeemed at either Vue or Odeon cinemas nationwide. The account has a £5 monthly fee, but this fee is refunded entirely in any month you pay in at least £2,000.

Club Lloyds account holders can choose six free cinema tickets per year as their annual 'lifestyle benefit'. Tickets can be redeemed at either Vue or Odeon cinemas nationwide. The account has a £5 monthly fee, but this fee is refunded entirely in any month you pay in at least £2,000. Monzo Perks: Monzo Perks customers receive one free Vue cinema ticket every month, plus 10% off food and non-alcoholic drinks at Vue. The add-on costs £7 a month and also includes benefits such as a Railcard and Greggs treats.

NatWest Silver, Platinum and Black: Customers with eligible packaged accounts can access discounted cinema tickets at more than 250 cinemas, including Vue, Odeon and Showcase. NatWest says discounts can be worth up to 40% off the standard ticket price.

Find out more: Best bank accounts 2026

2. Use mobile and broadband rewards

O2 Priority / Virgin Media: Priority is a free rewards platform for O2 mobile and Virgin Media broadband customers that offers two tickets for £9 or four for £18 at Vue cinemas across the UK.

Priority is a free rewards platform for O2 mobile and Virgin Media broadband customers that offers two tickets for £9 or four for £18 at Vue cinemas across the UK. Sky Cinema: Sky Cinema subscribers can claim two free Vue tickets every calendar month via the My Sky app, valid for standard screenings from Sunday through Thursday at any UK or Ireland location. Voucher codes are subject to a daily limit and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Sky Cinema can be added to your TV package from £10 a month.

Sky Cinema subscribers can claim two free Vue tickets every calendar month via the My Sky app, valid for standard screenings from Sunday through Thursday at any UK or Ireland location. Voucher codes are subject to a daily limit and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Sky Cinema can be added to your TV package from £10 a month. Three+: This is a rewards app for Three mobile and broadband customers that offers £3 Cineworld tickets. Customers can generate a discount code through the app and redeem it online or at the box office.

This is a rewards app for Three mobile and broadband customers that offers £3 Cineworld tickets. Customers can generate a discount code through the app and redeem it online or at the box office. Vodafone VeryMe: Vodafone's loyalty scheme is built in to the 'My Vodafone' app and offers mobile and broadband customers four Odeon tickets for £16. Users can grab the deal through the Odeon reward tile, where they can generate a unique discount code. These codes can then be applied during online checkout or scanned at the cinema box office.

Find out more: Best mobile networks 2026

3. Look for other cinema deals

A range of memberships, rewards schemes and subscriptions offer discounted cinema tickets, free tickets or two-for-one deals.

Amazon Prime: Prime members can get a monthly entertainment perk that offers two standard Odeon tickets for £10 or two Luxe tickets for £15, from Monday through Thursday. To claim, members need to log in to their Amazon account, visit the Prime cinema page and generate a voucher code. You can then use the code when booking seats on the Odeon app or website.

Prime members can get a monthly entertainment perk that offers two standard Odeon tickets for £10 or two Luxe tickets for £15, from Monday through Thursday. To claim, members need to log in to their Amazon account, visit the Prime cinema page and generate a voucher code. You can then use the code when booking seats on the Odeon app or website. Gourmet Society: Gourmet Society members can access discounted cinema tickets at more than 350 cinemas across the UK. The scheme says that members can save up to 30% on tickets at participating venues.

Discounts for Teachers and Health Service Discounts: These free schemes allow education workers and NHS staff to access discounted cinema tickets through The Cinema Society. Members can buy digital vouchers for chains including Odeon, Vue and Cineworld, with discounts of up to 40% available at participating cinemas.

Lidl Plus: Through the Lidl Plus rewards app, you can get up to 40%-off vouchers for major UK cinema chains via The Cinema Society. To use it, you'll need to browse the 'Partner Offers' section on the app, click the cinema deal link, and register to buy your discounted ticket vouchers. The digital vouchers are then sent to your email and can be redeemed online or at the box office when booking your film.

Meerkat Movies: Meerkat Movies offers members buy-one-get-one-free cinema tickets every Tuesday or Wednesday for a year after purchasing a qualifying product through Compare the Market. Once activated through the app, you can use a weekly code at participating cinemas.

Tastecard: Best known for its restaurant deals, Tastecard also offers discounted cinema tickets at participating chains, including Vue, Odeon and Cineworld. The company says members can save up to 25% on cinema tickets, with vouchers available through the Tastecard app and website.

Tesco Clubcard: You can use your Tesco Clubcard to double the value of your vouchers at Cineworld. By converting your points into a Reward Partner code through the Tesco app or website, every 50p in vouchers becomes £1 to spend on your movie tickets. Clubcard members can also take advantage of 'Tesco Tuesdays', where they can grab £5 tickets each Tuesday, or put their points toward a monthly Cineworld Unlimited pass.

Times+: Members can access a 2-for-1 voucher for Everyman Cinemas, which is valid for screenings on Wednesdays. To use the perk, log in to the Times+ portal, redeem your unique code and apply it during the online checkout process.

Vitality Rewards: Vitality members can earn discounted or free cinema tickets at Odeon and Vue by meeting activity goals through the Vitality app. The rewards available vary depending on your plan and reward status.

Virgin Red: Virgin Red members can exchange Virgin Points for cinema rewards, including Vue cinema tickets and snack deals. To swap points, users log in to the Virgin Red app or website and select the relevant reward to generate a digital voucher code.

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4. Consider a cinema membership

If you’re a very frequent cinemagoer, a monthly subscription might be a good-value solution for you. Paying a fee of around £17-18 a month can guarantee that you see an unlimited number of the latest films each month.

This is great if you can commit to going regularly, but not so much if you don’t – you’ll end up wasting your money, so consider this before you sign up.

Some cinemas also offer discounts on restaurants for your monthly subscription fee, which is great for treating your loved one on a special occasion or date night.

High street cinema chains offer a range of memberships:

Cinema membership Cost What's included Cineworld Unlimited £12.99-£22.99 a month, depending on cinema Unlimited standard and Superscreen films, no booking fees, advance screenings, up to 50% off Event Cinema, 10% off food and drink and discounts at partner restaurants.

Everyman £95 a year: 6 free tickets

£31 a month: 24 free tickets a year

£59 a month: Unlimited films No booking fees, 10% off food and drink, exclusive previews and guest-ticket offers.

Odeon Limitless My Limitless: £16.99 a month

My Limitless Plus: £19.99 a month Unlimited films, 10% off food and drink, member-only screenings, birthday treats and 10% off tickets for friends and family. Plus also includes access to Odeon Luxe cinemas and premium seat and screen upgrades.

Picturehouse Member: from £65 a year

Member Plus: from £110 a year Standard members get free tickets, discounted tickets and money off food and drink. Member Plus includes more free tickets and lets you claim member discounts on up to four tickets per screening, making it better suited to couples, families and regular cinema trips.



Correct as of 3 June 2026

Are cinema memberships worth the money? Which? picture editor Lou Welch has a cinema membership and says it's definitely worth the money for her: 'I have a Member Plus Picturehouse membership. I buy it every Black Friday and split it with a friend, so it's a really good deal! 'It's great - we get 10 free tickets per year plus a discount on all other tickets. Also, you get 10% off at the bar if you want a beer. Two of my other friends have the same membership, so we usually go as a group of four. 'You can get the discount on up to four tickets at a time, so if I take my family I can also use it then. I genuinely can't think of any drawbacks!'

5. Bring your own snacks

When you go to the cinema, you’re not obliged to spend a fortune on popcorn, a hot dog and a large drink at the concession stand.

Since every cinema chain has its own specific policy regarding outside food and drink, it is essential to check the FAQs or T&Cs beforehand to avoid being refused entry.

Although many locations are relaxed about cold snacks, most strictly prohibit alcohol and hot food, and some independent chains may ban outside items entirely.

If there are no policies against taking in your own food or drink, pop to the nearest shop where you can bag some cheaper treats.

Find out more: Cheapest supermarket 2026

6. Take advantage of saver days

Some cinema chains offer discounted tickets on quieter days of the week. For example, members of Odeon Extras can access Saver Mondays, which offers discounted tickets on Mondays, including bank holidays. Prices vary by cinema, but tickets can start from £4.50.

Search for deals to cut your bills Use our advice, ratings and customer scores to help you choose with confidence Compare and choose

7. Look for age-related discounts

Major cinema chains like Odeon, Picturehouse, Everyman, and Cineworld provide discounted tickets specifically for moviegoers aged 60 and over, although these rates usually apply to selected screenings.

Families with children can also take advantage of significant savings. Notable deals include Cineworld’s 'Movies for Juniors' at £3.99, Odeon Kids tickets starting as low as £1, and Vue’s 'Mighty Mornings' where daily 10am sessions start at just £2.49 per person when booked online.

Find out more: Over-60s benefits

8. Book online before you go

Many cinema chains offer their best prices online, so it's worth checking before heading to the box office.

Odeon says tickets are always cheaper when booked online or through its app, even after its £1 booking fee is added. Cineworld also says it's usually cheaper to buy tickets online than at the cinema, despite charging a booking fee on online bookings.

9. Check if you're eligible for a companion ticket

If you need someone to accompany you to the cinema because of a disability, a CEA Card can get your companion a free ticket at participating cinemas.

The card costs £6.50 a year and is accepted at around 90% of UK cinemas, including Cineworld, Odeon and Vue. You can apply if you receive certain disability benefits, including Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Attendance Allowance or Armed Forces Independence Payment, or if you're registered as sight-impaired.

'Check reviews and don't pay premium' Is it really better to sit in premium seats or watch a movie in Imax? The seats might be more comfortable and have more legroom, but they cost a lot more money. It's usually not worth the extra price. The cinema screen is fairly big - so you typically get a good view from any seat. The only problem is if a very tall person sits in front of you. Save your money and sit in a standard seat. You will not notice a difference when you are watching an exciting action movie or a sad film. Sitting through a two-hour cinematic disaster is also painful - especially when you paid for the privilege. Save your cash and your sanity by checking user reviews first. Sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are completely free and offer quick rating snapshots, audience feedback and critic scores. Plus, spoiler alerts are always clearly marked, so you won’t ruin the ending.



