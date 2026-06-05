How to get cheap cinema tickets: 9 ways to save

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Going to the cinema is one of the easiest family days out or date night ideas, but it isn’t as cheap as it once was, and the cost can quickly add up.
The good news is that there are plenty of ways to get cheap cinema tickets in the UK if you know where to look.
Here, Which? highlights some of the best ways to cut the cost of a cinema trip – from using supermarket loyalty points and mobile phone provider rewards to timing your visit for ‘saver’ days.
According to the UK Cinema Association, the average price of a ticket was £8.01 in 2025, but prices can vary depending on where you live, when you go and the type of screening you choose. So here are a few ways you could save a bit of cash:
Depending on who you bank with, you could be entitled to free cinema tickets or discounted entry as part of your account benefits.
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A range of memberships, rewards schemes and subscriptions offer discounted cinema tickets, free tickets or two-for-one deals.
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If you’re a very frequent cinemagoer, a monthly subscription might be a good-value solution for you. Paying a fee of around £17-18 a month can guarantee that you see an unlimited number of the latest films each month.
This is great if you can commit to going regularly, but not so much if you don’t – you’ll end up wasting your money, so consider this before you sign up.
Some cinemas also offer discounts on restaurants for your monthly subscription fee, which is great for treating your loved one on a special occasion or date night.
High street cinema chains offer a range of memberships:
|Cinema membership
|Cost
|What's included
|Cineworld Unlimited
|£12.99-£22.99 a month, depending on cinema
|Unlimited standard and Superscreen films, no booking fees, advance screenings, up to 50% off Event Cinema, 10% off food and drink and discounts at partner restaurants.
|Everyman
|£95 a year: 6 free tickets
£31 a month: 24 free tickets a year
£59 a month: Unlimited films
|No booking fees, 10% off food and drink, exclusive previews and guest-ticket offers.
|Odeon Limitless
|My Limitless: £16.99 a month
My Limitless Plus: £19.99 a month
|Unlimited films, 10% off food and drink, member-only screenings, birthday treats and 10% off tickets for friends and family. Plus also includes access to Odeon Luxe cinemas and premium seat and screen upgrades.
|Picturehouse
|Member: from £65 a year
Member Plus: from £110 a year
|Standard members get free tickets, discounted tickets and money off food and drink. Member Plus includes more free tickets and lets you claim member discounts on up to four tickets per screening, making it better suited to couples, families and regular cinema trips.
Correct as of 3 June 2026
Which? picture editor Lou Welch has a cinema membership and says it's definitely worth the money for her:
'I have a Member Plus Picturehouse membership. I buy it every Black Friday and split it with a friend, so it's a really good deal!
'It's great - we get 10 free tickets per year plus a discount on all other tickets. Also, you get 10% off at the bar if you want a beer. Two of my other friends have the same membership, so we usually go as a group of four.
'You can get the discount on up to four tickets at a time, so if I take my family I can also use it then. I genuinely can't think of any drawbacks!'
When you go to the cinema, you’re not obliged to spend a fortune on popcorn, a hot dog and a large drink at the concession stand.
Since every cinema chain has its own specific policy regarding outside food and drink, it is essential to check the FAQs or T&Cs beforehand to avoid being refused entry.
Although many locations are relaxed about cold snacks, most strictly prohibit alcohol and hot food, and some independent chains may ban outside items entirely.
If there are no policies against taking in your own food or drink, pop to the nearest shop where you can bag some cheaper treats.
Some cinema chains offer discounted tickets on quieter days of the week. For example, members of Odeon Extras can access Saver Mondays, which offers discounted tickets on Mondays, including bank holidays. Prices vary by cinema, but tickets can start from £4.50.
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Major cinema chains like Odeon, Picturehouse, Everyman, and Cineworld provide discounted tickets specifically for moviegoers aged 60 and over, although these rates usually apply to selected screenings.
Families with children can also take advantage of significant savings. Notable deals include Cineworld’s 'Movies for Juniors' at £3.99, Odeon Kids tickets starting as low as £1, and Vue’s 'Mighty Mornings' where daily 10am sessions start at just £2.49 per person when booked online.
Many cinema chains offer their best prices online, so it's worth checking before heading to the box office.
Odeon says tickets are always cheaper when booked online or through its app, even after its £1 booking fee is added. Cineworld also says it's usually cheaper to buy tickets online than at the cinema, despite charging a booking fee on online bookings.
If you need someone to accompany you to the cinema because of a disability, a CEA Card can get your companion a free ticket at participating cinemas.
The card costs £6.50 a year and is accepted at around 90% of UK cinemas, including Cineworld, Odeon and Vue. You can apply if you receive certain disability benefits, including Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Attendance Allowance or Armed Forces Independence Payment, or if you're registered as sight-impaired.
Is it really better to sit in premium seats or watch a movie in Imax? The seats might be more comfortable and have more legroom, but they cost a lot more money. It's usually not worth the extra price. The cinema screen is fairly big - so you typically get a good view from any seat.
The only problem is if a very tall person sits in front of you. Save your money and sit in a standard seat. You will not notice a difference when you are watching an exciting action movie or a sad film.
Sitting through a two-hour cinematic disaster is also painful - especially when you paid for the privilege. Save your cash and your sanity by checking user reviews first.
Sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are completely free and offer quick rating snapshots, audience feedback and critic scores. Plus, spoiler alerts are always clearly marked, so you won’t ruin the ending.