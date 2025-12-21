Are you making the most of your banking perks?

Banks are getting more creative with the perks they offer with fee-paying accounts, adding more ‘lifestyle’ benefits such as magazine subscriptions and cinema tickets.

For some customers, these perks can translate into real savings. A Which? survey of more than 1,100 members, carried out in November, asked about awareness and use of lifestyle perks linked to bank accounts. Members who said they actively use their bank’s ongoing perks were then asked to estimate how much value they get from them.

Among those respondents, around a quarter estimated they save between £51 and £150 a year, while a further one in five said they save even more.

Here, Which? looks at the range of perks currently on offer, and how to judge whether paying a monthly fee could be worth it for you.

Are you making the most of your perks?

Fee-paying current accounts charge a monthly fee in return for a bundle of benefits. In the past, these accounts typically focused on insurance, such as travel, mobile phone and breakdown cover.

In recent years, banks have expanded these bundles to include more everyday perks, such as discounted meals, free cinema tickets, streaming subscriptions and cashback. These are designed to be used more regularly than traditional insurance benefits.

However, our survey suggests these perks are not always used regularly. Among Which? members who said their account offers lifestyle perks, only around a third said they use them more than a few times a year. This suggests some people may not be getting the full benefit of what they pay for.

Which banks offer lifestyle perks?

The table shows which bank accounts currently include lifestyle perks, and what's available with each one.

If you already have one of these accounts, you can use the table to search for your bank and see if you're making the most of your full benefits.

The lifestyle benefits our experts use most

Here, we break down some of the most common types of benefits currently offered, and how they work.

Cinema perks

I think the free cinema tickets are good value as there's usually little restriction on the cinemas you can use. So I've gone to see films at the central London Odeons, where tickets can be almost £20 per person – and they've been free. Hannah Fox Which? principle writer/researcher

A trip to the cinema can easily cost £7 to £15 per ticket, and more at city-centre locations or for premium seating. For people who go regularly, accounts that include cinema tickets or discounted bookings can offset some of the cost of a monthly fee.

Some accounts include free cinema tickets as part of the monthly fee. Club Lloyds offers six cinema tickets a year with Odeon or Vue, or a year of Disney+, while Monzo Perks includes one Vue ticket each month.

Other accounts offer discounted cinema bookings rather than free tickets. This includes Monzo Max, NatWest Reward Platinum and NatWest Reward Silver, with limits on how many tickets can be booked at once and which cinema chains are included.

Travel benefits

I opened a Monzo Perk account for the main reason of getting a Railcard, as mine was going to expire. The railcard has already saved me the cost of getting it separately on my rail travel home for Christmas. As I use the train pretty much daily so I know the £7 a month fee will be saved each month – this means all the extras are just a bonus. Ruby Flanagan Which? senior content writer

With Monzo Perks, the key travel benefit is an annual Railcard, which gives a third off train fares and costs £35 a year if bought separately.

Both Monzo Perks and Monzo Max also include an Uber One membership, normally priced at £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year, which offers cashback credits on eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats orders.

Monzo Max includes discounted airport lounge access, priced at £24 per visit, compared with typical prices of around £35.

Some accounts offer travel money discounts instead. For example, Club Lloyds provides preferential exchange rates when ordering travel money through the bank.

Streaming and magazine subscriptions

I have a Disney+ subscription. I wouldn't normally pay for a streaming service as I watch so little content, but it's a nice little extra to have. Fran Roberts-Thornton Which? senior researcher

With Club Lloyds, account holders can choose one lifestyle benefit each year, including a 12-month Disney+ Standard with Ads subscription. Bought directly, this plan is £5.99 a month.

Barclays Blue Rewards includes Apple TV+, which Apple prices at £8.99 a month and includes an MLS (major league soccer) season pass worth £14.99 during the season.

If a subscription replaces one you already pay for, it can help cover part or all of a monthly account fee.

Cashback

I've saved £156 using cashbach offers linked to my account. Faye Lipson Which? senior investigative writer

Cashback rates can look generous, but how much you earn depends on how the scheme works and how closely your spending matches the categories included.

Faye has saved more than £150 using the cashback offers linked to her account, but most schemes include limits that restrict how much cashback you earn over a year.

Retailer-based cashback pays a percentage back when you shop with selected brands. While rates can be high, offers change regularly and earnings depend on whether you use those retailers.

Bills cashback is more predictable, but monthly caps limit how much you can earn. For example, Santander Edge Up pays 1% cashback on eligible household bills such as energy, broadband and council tax, capped at £15 a month, while Santander Edge Explorer caps cashback at £20 a month across bills and selected spending.

Dining and coffee discounts

I mainly use my Gourmet Society membership for dining out, but it also offers cinema discounts, which means it’s not just useful for meals. Grace Witherden Which? money editor

Eating out and buying coffee regularly can add up, which is why some accounts include dining-related discounts as part of their lifestyle benefits.

Some accounts give access to Tastecard, which offers two-for-one meals or discounts at participating restaurants. This is included with NatWest Reward Platinum and NatWest Reward Silver.

A standalone Tastecard membership costs up to £79.99 a year, and discounts are offered at both chain and independent restaurants and cafés. You can find the full list here . According to Tastecard, the average saving per discounted meal is £23, although actual savings depend on where and how often the benefit is used.

Other accounts offer alternative dining schemes. Club Lloyds, for example, includes access to Gourmet Society for restaurant discounts and Coffee Club, which provides money off drinks at selected coffee chains. Bought separately, Gourmet Society is currently on sale for £34.99 a year, while Coffee Club costs £2.99 a month.

This perk would be best for those who frequently dine out, as the savings only come when you spend money.