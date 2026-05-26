Revealed: 4 ways to stop Meta tracking you through Instagram

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From scanning metadata in your camera roll to using public posts to train AI models, Meta may gather far more information about you than you realise.
Instagram has removed end-to-end encryption for direct messages, although standard encryption will remain. This means Meta can potentially access direct messages, which also makes it easier for the tech giant to spot harmful content.
But there are other ways Instagram can access your data. Below, we run through some Instagram privacy settings that are worth revisiting. Find out how to limit tracking, reduce personalised advertising and stop your public posts being used to train Meta’s AI tools.
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It's not just photos you deliberately upload that Instagram can analyse. If you've opted in to camera roll sharing suggestions, Instagram can browse the metadata of every photo on your device and use it to suggest content it thinks belongs on your timeline.
Limiting Instagram's access to your photos doesn't stop you from uploading pictures manually.
Meta can track you across hundreds of apps and websites – even ones that have nothing to do with Instagram or Facebook. It does this using tracking tools embedded in third-party sites, and uses your browsing history to build a detailed picture of your interests and behaviour in order to target you with ads.
This tracking happens in the background and is switched on by default. Disconnecting it won't delete the data Meta has already collected, but it will stop new activity from being added to your profile going forward.
From your phone, try this – press the three lines at the top of your Instagram app, then go to Accounts Centre > Your information and permissions > Your activity off Meta technologies > Manage future activity > Disconnect future activity.
Phone apps you need to secure right away – whether you're using an iPhone or an Android phone, it's worth adding an extra layer of security to your most-used apps.
You might have noticed ads appearing on Instagram for products you browsed or bought in a physical shop, without ever searching for them online. This is because some retailers upload their customer lists, including email addresses and phone numbers, directly to Meta platforms. Meta then matches that information to your profile and uses it to serve you targeted ads, connecting your offline shopping behaviour to your online activity.
Opting out of this means Meta can no longer use data shared by retailers and other advertising partners to target you, though you may still see ads based on other activity.
From your phone, try this – press the three lines at the top of your Instagram app, then go to Accounts Centre > Ad preferences > Manage info > Activity information from ad partners > Review setting. Select No.
If you're over 18, Meta can use your public photos, captions and posts to help train its generative AI models. The goal, according to Meta, is to help its AI create more authentic images, videos and text. This applies to anything you have shared publicly, and it's switched on by default.
Submitting an opt-out request doesn't guarantee Meta will stop using your existing data immediately, but it does put you on record as objecting.
For step-by-step instructions on the suggestions above, explore our guide on 10 things every smartphone owner should do to keep their data safe.
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Save 25% – was £49, now £36.75 for a year, offer ends 8 June 2026
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