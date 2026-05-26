Revealed: 4 ways to stop Meta tracking you through Instagram

From scanning metadata in your camera roll to using public posts to train AI models, Meta may gather far more information about you than you realise.

Instagram has removed end-to-end encryption for direct messages, although standard encryption will remain. This means Meta can potentially access direct messages, which also makes it easier for the tech giant to spot harmful content.

But there are other ways Instagram can access your data. Below, we run through some Instagram privacy settings that are worth revisiting. Find out how to limit tracking, reduce personalised advertising and stop your public posts being used to train Meta’s AI tools.

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1. Restrict access to your camera roll

It's not just photos you deliberately upload that Instagram can analyse. If you've opted in to camera roll sharing suggestions, Instagram can browse the metadata of every photo on your device and use it to suggest content it thinks belongs on your timeline.

Limiting Instagram's access to your photos doesn't stop you from uploading pictures manually.

On Android, try this – go to your Settings menu, then Apps . On some phones, you might need to select App m anagement first. Then, go to Instagram > Permissions > Photos and videos . Select Allow limited access .

– go to your menu, then . On some phones, you might need to select first. Then, go to > > . Select . On iOS, try this – go to your Settings menu, then Apps > Instagram > Photos. Press Limited Access.

2. Stop Instagram tracking you across the web

Meta can track you across hundreds of apps and websites – even ones that have nothing to do with Instagram or Facebook. It does this using tracking tools embedded in third-party sites, and uses your browsing history to build a detailed picture of your interests and behaviour in order to target you with ads.

This tracking happens in the background and is switched on by default. Disconnecting it won't delete the data Meta has already collected, but it will stop new activity from being added to your profile going forward.

From your phone, try this – press the three lines at the top of your Instagram app, then go to Accounts Centre > Your information and permissions > Your activity off Meta technologies > Manage future activity > Disconnect future activity.

Phone apps you need to secure right away – whether you're using an iPhone or an Android phone, it's worth adding an extra layer of security to your most-used apps.

3. Prevent advertisers from using your shopping habits

You might have noticed ads appearing on Instagram for products you browsed or bought in a physical shop, without ever searching for them online. This is because some retailers upload their customer lists, including email addresses and phone numbers, directly to Meta platforms. Meta then matches that information to your profile and uses it to serve you targeted ads, connecting your offline shopping behaviour to your online activity.

Opting out of this means Meta can no longer use data shared by retailers and other advertising partners to target you, though you may still see ads based on other activity.

From your phone, try this – press the three lines at the top of your Instagram app, then go to Accounts Centre > Ad preferences > Manage info > Activity information from ad partners > Review setting. Select No.

4. Opt out of Meta AI training

If you're over 18, Meta can use your public photos, captions and posts to help train its generative AI models. The goal, according to Meta, is to help its AI create more authentic images, videos and text. This applies to anything you have shared publicly, and it's switched on by default.

Submitting an opt-out request doesn't guarantee Meta will stop using your existing data immediately, but it does put you on record as objecting.

From your smartphone, try this – press the three lines at the top of your Instagram app, then go to Privacy Centre (you'll have to scroll a while to find it) > AI at Meta > Information you've shared on Meta Products. Enter your email address and submit your request.

More ways to protect your personal data

Check your phone for security updates – This protects you against vulnerabilities in the operating system (OS) that hackers could take advantage of to steal your data (including passwords).

– This protects you against vulnerabilities in the operating system (OS) that hackers could take advantage of to steal your data (including passwords). Lock your online accounts with two-factor authentication – When you attempt to access an account from a new device – for example, a Gmail or Outlook inbox – the associated website or app will send a code to your phone.

– When you attempt to access an account from a new device – for example, a Gmail or Outlook inbox – the associated website or app will send a code to your phone. Enable the 'Find my' service – Both iOS and Android come with free 'Find my' services pre-installed – when enabled, you can virtually locate and control your phone to stop data from falling into the wrong hands. Find out what to do if your phone gets stolen .

– Both iOS and Android come with free 'Find my' services pre-installed – when enabled, you can virtually locate and control your phone to stop data from falling into the wrong hands. Find out . Back up your important data – There are a variety of cloud storage services to choose from, and the best option will vary depending on how much space you need. Once set up, you can access your most-used files from a computer or transfer pictures from one gadget to another.

– There are a variety of cloud storage services to choose from, and the best option will vary depending on how much space you need. Once set up, you can access your most-used files from a computer or transfer pictures from one gadget to another. Use strong passwords – When coming up with a secure password, remember that a passphrase is better than a single password. Don't use any personal information as a password, either.

For step-by-step instructions on the suggestions above, explore our guide on 10 things every smartphone owner should do to keep their data safe.

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